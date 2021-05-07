LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Chris Brown turned 32 on May 5th and social media is not giving him a warm welcome into his birthday. The star was throwing a birthday party at his house and not only did it get shut down by Los Angeles police department, but he allegedly also shut down certain women out of his party. It’s going viral that a group of women approached Chris Brown’s party and he looked at the girls and pointed out the dark skin woman to leave.

Gary has the tea on this situation so hear it below.

Gary’s Tea: Chris Brown Said No Darkies At His Birthday Party, Allegedly Asks Dark Skin Woman To Leave was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com