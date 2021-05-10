Xscape Verzuz SWV Mothers Days Edition Was Fire [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If for what ever reason you missed Saturday’s Verzuz Mothers Day Edition with the epic battle between the voices of the 90’s Xscape vs. SWV, then you must definately read this blog and hit play on the video below. However if your at work you might what to close your office door or strap yourself to your chair and whatever you do refrain from yelling ‘YES’, snapping your fingers and doing the bankhead bounce, because this Verzuz just might get you written up for unprofessionalism in the work place.

Verzuz Mothers Day edition with Xscape vs. SWV went down on Saturday in the ATL. Xscape opened up the event with prayer before slaying The Clark Sisters hit ‘Is My Living In Vain’ live on center stage then was followed with SWV’s rendition of The Clark Sisters ‘Endow Me’ in traditional Verzuz format with DJ Spinderella playing the track of SWV singing it while SWV held their mic’s and swayed. As a matter of fact it looked as though the whole night was going to go like that with Xscape singing live and SWV following the Verzuz format until The Sisters With Voices encouraged Coko of SWV to hit those Patti LaBelle notes in ‘If Only You Knew’. Coko that was glammed up and sucked in with a made for fashion week outfit busted those notes, killed the track, then went to the back for intermission.

Some fans at intermission was giving the nod to Xscape, but there still was a part 2 to go.

Was my singing in vain…..NO…Of course not ♫

Xscape walked out back out to the stage still looking classy and sexy as ever however when SWV returned to the stage to lead off part two they came out ready to battle with their SWV sweatshirts, Coko’s braids were tied back and that’s when the lyrical punches came raining down. Coko even flawlessly jumped in on Xscape’s ‘Who Can I Run To’ and ran it like it was part of the plan. While their was some playful complaints of some Xscape members saying that Kandi Burruss was cutting their lead songs off, SWV kept their sisterly unity while showing vocally they still very much have it, while singing live and bouncing. Coko even brought her singing baby boy Jayye Michael out to sing duet with her on her hit single ‘Sunshine’.

Will be hearing Jayye Michael grace our airwaves soon? Coko said “NO” he’s going to be a dentist no music business for him.

Many fans felt that once SWV learned that this wasn’t a typical Verzuz battle, this was a Verzuz concert, SWV’s lyrical upper cuts secured the title bag.

You know how the saying goes ‘you can’t play the game unless you know the rules’.

But don’t take our word for it, take a look at the Verzuz Mothers Day Edition with Xscape vs. SWV in the video below then read us your score card in the comments.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: