The Bijou Star Files: Mariah Carey Claps Back At A Random Ultimatum

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 10, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

MARIAH CAREY Guy Samples ‘Shake It Off’ UHHH, RESPOND TO MY LAWYERS PLZ!!!

Mariah Carey didn’t seem too amused by a small-time artist sampling her smash hit for his own remix — telling him to get ready for a legal battle … but it looks like she’s just joshin’. Read More

NYC Spanish Teacher In Hot Water For Sucking Topless Man’s Nipple During Zoom Class

Since school has moved to an online format amid the coronavirus pandemic, multiple stories of inappropriate moments caught on camera have been shared. Now, a New York City teacher is in hot water for sucking the nipple of a topless man during a Zoom class last September. Read More

SWV and Xscape’s Verzuz: 9 of the Flyest Moments [Video]

The ladies took over the Verzuz ring. Read More

Coko Of SWV Shares That A Woman Was Shot Outside Of Her Hotel Before Verzuz

SWV’s Coko Clemons took to her Instagram to share that a woman was shot outside of her hotel last night as she was preparing to take the stage and perform for the latest Verzuz showcase. Read More

PHYLICIA RASHAD Accused of ‘Enabling’ Cosby THE INTERNET COMES TO HER DEFENSE

Phylicia Rashad was strangely thrust into a conversation about Bill Cosby and his so-called “enablers” — which the Internet was NOT putting up with … especially on Mother’s Day. Read More

ELON MUSK Reveals On ‘SNL’ …I HAVE ASPERGER’S

Elon Musk took a hard left turn from comedy as he hosted ‘SNL’ Saturday night … announcing he has Asperger’s. Read More

KENTUCKY DERBY WINNER MEDINA SPIRIT TESTS POSITIVE FOR STEROIDS …Trainer Bob Baffert Suspended

Bob Baffert has been suspended from entering any horses at Churchill Downs Racetrack. Read More

BILL GATES DIVORCE Tinder Warns Catfishers …WE’LL BUST YOUR ASS!!!

Bill Gates is arguably the world’s most eligible bachelor now that he’s divorcing his wife, Melinda, and Tinder’s got a message for any potential catfishers … don’t swim in this dating pool!!! Read More

TREY SONGZ ACCUSED OF BUMPING WOMAN’S CAR, HURTING HER HAND… Then Taking Off

Trey Songz allegedly had a little road rage and took it out on a woman’s car and her hand … so she tells cops. Read More

THE OBAMAS FAMILY DOG BO DIES AT 12 …After Cancer Battle

Jill Biden just sent her condolences to the Obamas, writing … “My heart is with you @MichelleObama, @BarackObama, Sasha, Malia, and Sunny. Bo brought smiles to us all. Read More

JAY-Z Files For Trademark LAYING GROUNDWORK FOR PRODUCTION COMPANY?!?

Jay-Z could be in the process of starting his own production company … at least it seems that way based on the trademark application his company has filed. Read More

PADDLED 6-YEAR-OLD FAMILY GUNNING FOR PRINCIPAL TO LOSE TEACHING LICENSE

The family of the 6-year-old who was paddled by an elementary school principal is holding out hope for justice … in the form of yanking the principal’s teaching license. Read More

COLORADO LAWMAKER CALLS COLLEAGUE ‘BUCKWHEAT’ …Gets Heated When Called Out

State legislation meetings rarely go THIS off the rails — in the middle of a debate, a Colorado lawmaker called a colleague “Buckwheat” … pissing off another legislator who is a Black woman. Read More

TYRESE SELLING MANSION WITH TRANSFORMER … Backyard Bumblebee!!!

Tyrese is looking to transform his crib into cash … he’s selling his mansion for millions, and there’s a movie-size Transformer on the property!!! Read More

ASIAN HATE ATTACKER STABS 2 ELDERLY WOMEN …Video, Witnesses Lead to Arrest

Two elderly Asian women are recovering after this brazen and heinous stabbing in San Francisco — so brutal the blade broke off inside one of the victims. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON TO SYDNEY CHASE SHOW THE ALLEGED TEXTS OR SHUT UP!!!

Tristan Thompson has his legal guns putting the heat back on the Instagram model claiming she has salacious texts from him … telling Sydney Chase to put up or shut up. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH 4 Ex-Cops Charged …FEDS SAY THEY VIOLATED HIS CIVIL RIGHTS

Ben Crump and his legal team also praised the federal indictment, saying it “reinforces the strength and wisdom of the United States Constitution.” Read More

Judge Reportedly Gives Mendeecees Harris Permission To Travel To Dubai In Order To Renew Wedding Vows To Yandy Smith

A judge has given Mendeecees Harris permission to travel to Dubai in May to renew his wedding vows to Yandy, according to legal docs. Read More

Detective Identifies Gunman In Pop Smoke’s Murder As Being Only 15 Years Old

More details of the tragic slaying of the late Pop Smoke continue to be revealed during the preliminary hearing for one of his murder suspect’s trial. Read More

Flavor Flav Offers To Produce ‘The Melinda Of Love’ Dating Show Following Bill & Melinda Gates Divorce Announcement

The ink on Melinda Gates’ divorce papers is not even dry yet, Roomies, and based on the reactions to her divorce announcement, it doesn’t seem like she’ll need much help finding a new boo. Read More

Snoop Dogg Requests Prayers For His Mother

On this Mother’s Day Weekend, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram and asked for people to pray for his mama Beverly Broadus-Green. Read More

Bobby Valentino Gets Dragged After Referring To Women As ‘B-Words’ & Criticizing Them For Not Wearing Clothes On Social Media

Bobby Valentino gave social media a piece of his mind when it comes to women’s fashions (or lack thereof) and let’s just say it did not go over well with the ladies. Read More

Two Women & Toddler Shot In Times Square In New York City—Suspect Currently Still At Large

The suspect in the Times Square shooting is reportedly still at large—this is the second shooting that occurred today, following an earlier shooting incident at Miami’s Aventura Mall. Read More

Receptionist Excluded From Pizza Order At Work Sued And Won $32,000 In Court

Sometimes it pays to be petty, $32,000 to be exact for a car dealership receptionist who was feeling a way when she apparently got left out during the office pizza order. Read More

LaLa Anthony Admits That She Finally Decided To Let Her Son Kiyan Have An Instagram Account—But She’s “Terrified” At The Thought

Taking to social media, LaLa Anthony admitted that she finally gave in and decided to let Kiyan have an Instagram account and that she is “terrified” at the thought of it. Read More

Fauci Says Wearing Masks May Eventually Become ‘Seasonal’

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that people may decide to wear masks during certain seasons when respiratory illnesses are more prevalent. Read More

Dave Chappelle Reflects on Finally Getting the Rights to His “Chappelle’s Show” [Video]

As expected, Dave Chappelle’s recent interview with Joe Rogan offered plenty of gems.Read More

Georgia Governor Signs Law Restricting Efforts to Defund the Police

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill Friday that prohibits steep reductions in local budgets for law enforcement, preventing “defund the police” efforts to redirect money to services such as mental health treatment or education.Read More

California Man Accused of Spending $5 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans on Luxury Cars

A California man surrendered to federal agents Friday after allegedly using $5 million in fraudulent coronavirus assistance loans to buy a Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini. Read More

Live Nation’s 2022 Show Bookings Are Double What They Were In 2019

As more Americans continue to get vaccinated and COVID-19 cases dwindle, more concerts will be announced this summer, according to Live Nation Entertainment President and CEO Michael Rapino. Read More

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance In Response To Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

The tennis champion faced skin bleaching accusations after she shared photos on social media, but fans claimed her makeup poorly done. Read More

New Study Reveals How Spanking Affects a Child’s Brain Development

According to a Harvard research study, spanking a child can affect their brain the same way more severe forms of violence can. Read More

Police Use DNA to Arrest Ohio Man for 1995 Murder of Woman Who Was Bridesmaid at His Wedding

Police have arrested an Ohio man for the sexual assault and murder of a teacher who they said was a bridesmaid in his wedding back in 1995. Read More

Melinda Gates Was Reportedly Angry After Meeting Jeffrey Epstein, Told Bill Not to Associate With Him Further

Bill and Melinda Gates had a previously undisclosed meeting with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in New York City — and the visit was so uncomfortable, she warned her husband not to have anything to do with the financier again.Read More

Tyrese Gibson Keeps Fake Oscar Statuette At Home As Motivation

Tyrese has big goals for himself and he’s manifesting them. Read More

A 6th Grade Girl Opened Fire in Idaho Middle School, Injuring 3; Horrified Students Thought it Was a Drill

A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to school in her backpack and shot three people on Thursday, police in Idaho have said. Read More

Tiger roaming Houston street leads to tense confrontation

A tiger was spotted on the loose in a Houston neighborhood Sunday night — with one man pointing what appears to be a gun at the wild animal. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

