LOCAL NEWS: Calls for Closed U.S. Post Office Location on Cleveland’s East Side to Reopen Growing Louder

There have been some issues in several of Cleveland’s east side neighborhoods when it comes to mail service or a lack thereof.

Now, it has lead to Councilman Blaine Griffin having a news conference outside of the still-closed Shaker Heights unit of the United States Postal Service on Tuesday, May 11.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He called for it to be immediately reopened. Griffin was joined by owner of Emerald Supply Tamara Chappell, Edwins president and founder Brandon Chrostowski, and Charles Bromley of the Shaker Square Alliance. “The United States Post Office closure has tremendously impacted the ability of the residents in the Buckeye-Shaker and Woodland Hills community and 44120 zip code to pay bills, fill prescriptions and get other medical support, do business and stay in touch with their family,” Griffin said in a news release. “This post office is especially important to seniors and fragile residents. This is totally unacceptable and we demand answers.”

Business at USPS’ Shaker Heights location on East 130th Street came to a halt late last year due to “an incident” that took place.

It is still not known what exactly happened at that unit and what are all of the details in relation to the “incident.” Luckily, there were no injures that happened on that particular day.

Hopefully, its reopening will help with mail services in the areas that have been the hardest hit.

Click here to read more.

Article and Video Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/The Mercury News and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography and Getty Images