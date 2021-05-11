LOCAL NEWS: Sheetz to Increase Wages for Employees Along With Launching a Hiring Program

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

This is certainly great news for those seeking opportunities this year.

Sheetz, one of the more popular gas station and fast food chains, is actively seeking new employees through “a summer hiring incentive program” across of all its locations, including the ones in Ohio.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based company has also announced it will increase its wage for current and new employees.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The convenience store says it will add a $2/hour wage increase forall of its 18,000 store employees including over 1,000 in Ohio and an additional wage increase of $1/hour over the entire summer. Going into effect May 21, this permanent increase adds up to a $50 million each year. The summer incentive program ends September 23.

There are 2,000 open jobs that Sheetz is looking to fill this summer through different hiring days and opportunities.

To find out more on those particular events and positions, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle and Getty Images