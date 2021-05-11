Tim Tebow is Back in the NFL, But What About Colin Kaepernick?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After first conquering football before moving on to baseball among other professions, one-time quarterback Tim Tebow is getting a second chance in the NFL.

Thanks to his former University of Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer, Tebow has signed a one-year deal to “play tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars.” Meyer is currently the head coach for the Jaguars.

With news of Tebow’s signing now released, a lot of sports fan were not happy, especially knowing that former San Franciso 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has still not landed a new team since after the 2016 season.

From Complex:

It doesn’t help matters that Tebow’s professional career has never been that impressive. Kaepernick, on the other hand, led the 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994 and has proven that he can win in the NFL. It’s no wonder people took to social media upon hearing the news that Tebow is potentially returning to the gridiron. Some people pointed out the hypocrisy that Tebow often knelt in prayer and was celebrated for it, while Kaepernick was roundly criticized when he knelt for his own beliefs. Others noted that Tebow’s potential return would be just another example of the NFL’s standards being different for white players, than they are for Black players.

Plus, Kaepernick’s NFL career has been a lot beter than Tebow, who played for both the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in regular season before moving to the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles as part of those two teams during preseason or practice squad.

Then there’s Tebow as a baseball player (when he was playing for the New York Mets and different minor league teams affiliated with the Mets before retiring in baseball) and Tebow as a media personality (his regular on-air appearances for ESPN and ABC and a stint hosing ‘Home Free’ on Fox).

Meanwhile, Kaepernick became an activist with his Know Your Right Camp, which he founded with his partner Neesa, and speaking his voice against racial inequality. He also launched Kaepernick Publishing.

Yet, several of the same groups that criticized Kaepernick for his peaceful protests had also praised Tebow for his pro-faith stances.

Both had moments of kneeling on football fields that have also earned different responses. Tebow’s became a phonemon, especially with his Christian fan, with his kneeling becoming known as “Tebowing.” Kaepernick, on the other hand, was viewed as anti-patriotic and showing disrespect to the National Anthem. Never mind that Kaepernick’s move to kneel has played a major role in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now after both NFL veterans have gone years without playing on the football field, it’s Tebow that is getting another chance in the league, while Kaepernick continues to remain unsigned.

Not everyone is excited for “Tebow’s potential return amidst the continued ostracization of Kaepernick.”

Here are some responses below from Twitter:

When Dez Bryant weighs in, you know it is major to see Tebow return to the NFL before Kaepernick.

It appears that a lot of people feel that Kaepernick should have also gotten the same second chance in the NFL as Tebow.

It also appears that Tebow has gotten looked at differently compared to Kaepernick as well.

We will see how Tebow will perform in Jacksonville. Otherwise, he may as well switch professions if the football comeback doesn’t pan out. Perhaps helping the Cleveland Cavaliers could be next on his radar or calling.

As for Kaepernick, it would be cool to see him on an NFL team at least one more time.

Do you think Colin Kaepernick should come back to the NFL before Tim Tebow, or are you content with the other way around?

