The Bijou Star Files: Porsha William’s Sampling of Mtume’s You, Me and She

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 12, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

PORSHA WILLIAMS NEVER REALLY FRIENDS WITH FALYNN… Faked it for Show Before Dating Her Ex!!!

Porsha Williams had no problems getting with the estranged husband of one of her costars, because the ‘Real Housewives’ were never actually pals … despite how it seemed on TV. Read more

Falynn Guobadia Breaks Her Silence On Her Estranged Husband’s Engagement To Porsha Williams–Says She’s Focusing On Finalizing Divorce

Falynn Guobadia has broken her silence about her estranged husband Simon Guobadia’s sudden engagement to her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” costar Porsha Williams. Read more

It’s Getting Messier: Simon Guobadia Was Allegedly Dating Another Woman in April While Falling in Love with Porsha Williams [Photos]

Porsha Williams had her fair share of trust issues when it came to baby daddy Dennis McKinley, but if these ever-flowing receipts are to be believed then she’s about to have one hell of hard time learning to trust her soon-to-be husband. Read more

Porsha Williams Lands Three-Part Bravo Series About Her Life

Just as the reality star is making headlines for her new engagement, it’s being confirmed that she’s set to star in a three-part Bravo series focused on her life. Read more

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reveals 13 inductees in class of 2021: Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, JAY-Z make the cut

Rock ‘n’ roll is welcoming new royalty featuring “the most diverse list of inductees” within the class of 2021. The 13 inductees joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland this year were announced Wednesday morning — and the inductees are…however Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick didn’t make the cut. Read More

Drake Will Be Honored With An Artist Of The Decade Award At The Billboard Music Awards

Drake has been named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade. The Toronto-born rap star will receive the honor at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards later this month. Read more

RICK ROSS POLICE CHASE ENDS IN FRONT OF ESTATE… Cops Say Driver Had Gun

Rick Ross’ Georgia estate is crawling with sheriff’s deputies after a man allegedly armed with a gun led cops on a wild chase … and now there’s a hunt for the weapon. Read more

LAPD OFFICER SUED COP ORDERED ANOTHER OFFICER TO SHOOT HIS NEPHEW During George Floyd Protest

A 23-year-old filmmaker is suing his own uncle who ordered him shot, and the uncle is an LAPD cop. Read more

ANDREW BROWN JR. POLICE SHOOTING VIDS SHOWN TO HIS FAMILY …They Claim Killing ‘Absolutely Unjustified’

The full police body cam footage of Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal encounter with cops in North Carolina has been shown to his immediate family … and they claim it corroborates their belief that he was unjustly gunned down. Read more

COLIN KAEPERNICK PUBLISHING BOOK CALLING TO ‘ABOLISH THE POLICE’

“In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police” — Colin Kaepernick. Read more

BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ REUNION STARTED WITH LOVE LETTERS While She Was in the D.R.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez didn’t just rekindle their romance within the last 2 weeks, instead, it’s been building since February … when he started flooding her with emails while she was filming in the Dominican Republic. Read more

TORY LANEZ ALLEGED ATTACK ON ‘L&HH’ STAR PRINCE

Tory Lanez packs a serious punch … at least according to a ‘Love & Hip Hop’ cast member who told cops he needed medical attention after the rapper socked him in the face, but Tory’s denying it. Read more

India Royale Sounds Off About Being The 6th Woman To Have A Child With Lil Durk

Apparently, some folks had words for India, pointing out that she is the sixth woman to have a child by Durk and she was not here for it. Read more

Soulja Boy’s Ex Sues Him For Alleged Abuse & Claims He Caused Her To Have A Miscarriage

It looks like Soulja Boy has been hit with a lawsuit from an ex-girlfriend that has claimed he abused her throughout their relationship. Read more

Nicki Minaj & Rihanna Follow Each Other On Instagram Again Seemingly Ending Alleged Feud

Nicki Minaj had a moment on social media today, marking her return after being silent for some months following the birth of her baby boy. Read more

Yaya Mayweather’s Alleged Stabbing Victim Says She’d Still Be Dealing With NBA YoungBoy If She Hadn’t Been Attacked (Video)

About one week ahead of Yaya Mayweather’s next court hearing in her assault case, the alleged victim is speaking out about her former relationship with NBA YoungBoy. Read more

Peter Gunz Challenges ‘Cheaters’ Subject To A Fight After The Man Allegedly Put His Hands On His Girlfriend

Peter Gunz looks like he’s going to be a no-nonsense host of this new “Cheaters” revival. Read more

Atlanta Spa Shooter Robert Aaron Long Formally Indicted On Murder Charges—Prosecutor Also Seeking Hate Crime Charges & The Death Penalty

According to new reports, Robert Aaron Long has been officially indicted on murder charges for one of the separate shooting incidents and could possibly be facing the death penalty and hate crime charges. Read more

The FDA Has Approved The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents Aged 12 To 15

On Monday, the FDA gave their authorization to vaccinate adolescents between ages 12 and 15 using the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

Starbucks Introduces New Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino

Starbucks‘ new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino is summer in a cup. Read more

Florida Woman Sneaks Into School And Poses As Student To Get More Followers On Instagram

A Miami Beach woman was arrested and charged with three offenses after sneaking into a local high school and posing as a student. Read more

Noelle Robinson Says Coming Out Was Hard Because She Was ‘Not Sure What Type Of Response She Was Going To Get’

Cynthia Bailey‘s daughter Noelle said she was “not sure” how fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” would take her coming out. Read more

Los Angeles Man Acts As A ‘White’ Bandit While Burglarizing Homes

A Los Angeles Black man used a face mask that looks like a white man to disguise himself as he burglarized a slew of homes. Read more

Indian Doctors Warn Against Using Cow Poop As COVID Cure

With Covid-19 devastating India, some people have rubbed their bodies with cow feces and urine to combat the virus. Read more

Snoop Dogg Talks Upcoming Biopic Series, R&B album, Why He Didn’t Think He’d Make It To See 21, Super Bowl LVI And More

Snoop Dogg has a lot on his plate these days. He’s just released his 18th album, From Tha Streets to Tha Suites, and a music video, “Look Around,” which pays homage to his hip-hop roots. He also starred in a new commercial for the BIC EZ Reach lighter with his pal Martha Stewart and gave sage advice as a Mega-Mentor on The Voice Season 20. Read more

Sesame Street Documentary Explores The First Black Muppet

A new Sesame Street documentary explores the story of the beloved children’s series and the first Black muppet on the show. Read more

PETA Names Rescue Cow After Kim Kardashian in Honor of Her No-Meat Diet

Kim Kardashian — meet Kimberly Kowdashian. Read more

Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Side Chick Sydney Chase Hires Attorney Gloria Allred

Tristan Thompson’s alleged side chick, Sydney Chase, has hired high-profile attorney Gloria Allred after he branded her a “liar” through his own legal team. Read more

Michael Jordan Reveals His Final Texts With Kobe Before He Inducts Bryant Into The Hall Of Fame

On Saturday (May 15), over a decade after he was bestowed the honor, Michael Jordan will induct his late friend Kobe Bryant into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Read more

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Causes a 4,900% Spike in Pink Crocs Sales

Nicki Minaj still has pull, thanks to her recent post Nicki reportedly caused a 4,900% spike in sales of pink Crocs specifically, and even crashed the retailer’s website. Read more

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: