Ellen DeGeneres to End Her Daytime Talk Show in 2022

One longtime syndicated television talk show host is coming to an end after almost two decades on-the-air.

Ellen DeGeneres, a longtime talk staple along with her roles as a comedian and actress, has revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview that her show will end after the conclusion on the 2021-22 season, which will have been the show’s 19th year on daytime.

News of the show ending has also been confirmed by Variety.

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ or ‘Ellen’ as it’s sometimes known, has been on the air since 2003.

It has since become a popular showcase for “the host’s dancing, her silly celebrity interviews, and her lavish holiday giveaways” along other features including members of the audience playing games on-set.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

In her interview with THR, DeGeneres said the show wasn’t challenging to her any longer and as a creative person, she wants to constantly be challenged. The news of the series ending comes months after DeGeneres came under fire regarding reports of the show’s work environment being toxic. In the first episode of the current season, she confronted those reports and apologized to those affected.

On the heels of that apology, her show has since experienced steep declines in the ratings and has yet to improve on those numbers, which has also carried into the COVID-19 pandemic.

After of that news, the show is now planning to conclude after one more season.

THR adds that DeGeneres is planning to announce the end of ‘Ellen’ on May 13 with help from fellow talk show icon Oprah Winfrey.

Now the question will be who replaces DeGeneres on daytime after next season. Come 2022, we will find out.

Will you miss Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show when it ends?

