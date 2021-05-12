CLOSE
Machine Gun Kelly Got Relationship Help From Bernie Sanders

Machine Gun Kelly was a guest on The Ellen Show today (May 12) and we found out a lot of info we didn’t know before.  Remember that necklace MGK had with Megan Fox’s blood in it?  Well he explained the story behind that.  He also shared how Bernie Sanders, yes former presidential candidate and national internet treasure, assisted him during the early stages of the courtship between MGK and Megan Fox.  MGK explained how Fox was going away for a movie shoot in Bulgaria and he didn’t have a passport to go visit her.  Turns out that Bernie Sanders himself helped MGK get a passport so he could visit Fox and keep the romance alive!  Can you imagine getting an assist from Bernie Sanders and having him as your wingman?  Check out the full interview and his performance on the Ellen Show!

 

 

 

 

