The Bijou Star Files: Nicki Minaj Drops “Beam Me Up Scott” But She Didn’t

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 17, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Nicki Minaj Denies Cocaine Use After Fans Pointed Out She Was Sniffling A Lot In Recent IG Live (Video)

Nicki Minaj has had the intanetz on lock the past 24 hours and while Barbs all over the world are rejoicing in her return, her recent Instagram live has people talking about her off-camera activities. Read More

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About The ‘Devastating’ Hit-And-Run That Led To Her Father’s Passing

Nicki Minaj is opening up about the “devastating” hit-and-run that killed her father. Read More

COLE MAKES PROFESSIONAL HOOPING DEBUT W/ Basketball Africa League

Cole‘s own sideline story is finally coming full circle on the court — the guy just made his professional debut as a basketball player … and he did it in none other than Africa! Read More

TIGER ON THE LOOSE THE CAT’S BEEN FOUND!!!

The 175-lb Bengal Tiger was not found … it was turned in by a woman named Gia, who is the wife of the guy who was arrested earlier this week — Victor Cuevas, who claimed the tiger didn’t belong to him. Read More

PRINCE HARRY Royal Aides Reportedly Say YOU DON’T LIKE THE FAM, LOSE THE TITLE!!!

The Royal Family reportedly has had it up to HERE with Prince Harry trashing them publicly, and they think he’s not acting like a prince, so he shouldn’t have that title. Read More

JANET JACKSON AUCTIONING OFF HER STUFF IS A SCREAM!!! Kim K Snags Some Gear

Kim Kardashian is one of the lucky few who’ve snagged some Janet-worn gear — and it looks like it cost her a pretty penny, too. Read More

‘LOVE & HIP HOP’ STAR MO FAYNE PLEADS GUILTY IN PPP LOAN FRAUD CASE …Faces 151 Months In Prison

Rapper Mo Fayne’s looking at serious time behind bars — but less than he might have gotten — after cutting a plea deal in his PPP loan fraud case. Read More

KOBE BRYANT INDUCTED INTO HALL OF FAME Emotional Tribute From Vanessa Bryant

Incredible moment from Vanessa Bryant … who just delivered an emotional speech as her husband Kobe Bryant was inducted into the the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame — and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Read More

FAT JOE ON DJ KHALED HE’S THE ‘QUINCY JONES OF HIP-HOP’ Big Scooby HUUHHHH???

Fat Joe seems to think DJ Khaled is the “Quincy Jones of hip-hop” — but a lot more people seem to think he’s dead wrong … and outright disrespecting the legendary record producer. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN VENMO ACCT. FOUND IN MERE MINUTES… Nat’l Security Issue???

President Biden is just like us — meaning, the guy sends quick cash to his friends and family on Venmo, which might sound like no big deal … but it really might be, big picture. Read More

ELLEN DEGENERES MAD SCRAMBLE TO REPLACE HER SHOW Kelly Clarkson’s The Frontrunner, BUT …

The clock is now ticking for NBC to choose the successor to Ellen DeGeneres’ coveted time slot, and although they have a star in their pocket, a lot has to go right to make it work. Read More

UFO VIDEO IT’S PRETTY CLEAR THEY’RE REAL!!!

Here’s more evidence there’s something flying around our skies with out of this world technology … and at this point, it’s hard not to be a UFO believer. Read More

PHYLICIA RASHAD HANDS-ON APPROACH AT HOWARD U …Big Goals for New Dean

Phylicia Rashad’s more than just a big name added to Howard University‘s faculty list … she plans on doing big things as the Dean of the College of Fine Arts. Read More

RAPPER KASH DOLL CLAIMS SHE LOST $500K IN CAR BURGLARY While Shooting Music Vid!!!

Kash Doll‘s gotta be beating herself up, telling cops a burglar made off with $500k of her jewels that she’d still have … if only she had locked her doors. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER BOXER’S COMPANY FILES $120 MIL LAWSUIT Logan Paul Fight Shoulda Been In Dubai

Floyd Mayweather says the Logan Paul fight was supposed to go down in Dubai — but the org. he teamed up with to put on the event dropped the ball … and now his company is suing for more than $120 MILLION!! Read More

ALEX RODRIGUEZ SIGNALS HE’LL GET BACK WITH J LO …Room for 3 at Dinner!!!

Alex Rodriguez seemingly had an ulterior motive in sharing a nice photo of himself having dinner with his daughters — sending a not-so-subtle signal to Jennifer Lopez. Read More

TAMIKA MALLORY CAN’T EASE UP IN FIGHT FOR JUSTICE After Chauvin’s Conviction

Tamika Mallory is urging activists and allies in the fight for social justice to keep their eyes on the prize in the wake of Derek Chauvin’s conviction for murdering George Floyd. Read More

GORILLA GLUE GIRL TO NICKI MINAJ THANKS FOR THE SHOUT-OUT IN NEW TRACK!!!

It’s official … Tessica Brown is now forever etched, or glued, into pop culture, now that Nicki Minaj is shouting her out on a new track, and Tessica’s flattered!!! Read More

COMEDIAN GARY OWEN ESTRANGED WIFE WANTS $44K A MONTH IN SUPPORT!!!

Gary Owen’s estranged wife is seeking a steady flow of cash from the comedian as they head toward divorce … and she claims he’s rolling in the dough and wants a piece of the action. Read More

Kenya Barris Announces ‘Black-ish’ Will Come To An End With Its Upcoming 8th Season

Series writer and creator Kenya Barris recently took to social media to break the news that after its upcoming eighth season, ‘Black-ish’ will officially come to an end. Read More

Lamar Odom Hit With Lawsuit From Ex Liza Morales Who Claims She And Her Children Are Facing Eviction Following Unpaid Child Support

Liza Morales has just filed a lawsuit against Lamar Odom due to his alleged failure to pay child support within the past year, causing her to face eviction. Read More

Joe Budden Addresses Issues With Former Podcast Co-Hosts Says: “You Don’t Have To Call Your Brother A Thief”

Joe took to his Twitter on Wednesday and tweeted, “It’s been a helluva run,“ seemingly confirming their departure. Read More

Romeo Miller Responds To Bow Wow Over Tweet He Made About Going Up Against Him In A Verzuz Battle

Right off the heels of the Xscape and SWV Verzuz battle, many are waiting to see who will be hitting the stage next to set it off for the culture. There is always the ongoing conversation about which artist or group should go up against each other, but when it comes to former teenage heartthrobs like Bow Wow, he wants all the smoke for his future contender. Read More

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Writes Letter From Prison & Seemingly Confirms He’s Having A Baby Girl With Jazlyn

On Friday, an alleged letter posted by NBA YoungBoy’s manager made its way to Instagram, and seemingly confirmed he had another child on the way.with his current girlfriend Jazlyn Michelle. Read More

Tee Grizzley Urges His Fellow Rappers To Get Life Insurance And Write Wills

I think it’s safe to say the under 30 crowd probably does not think about life insurance as much they should, but Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley is ready to have that discussion, particularly with those who live dangerous lives. Read More

NYC Pride Parade Organizers Ban NYPD Participation Through 2025, NYPD Responds “It’s Hurtful and Disappointing”

The New York City Pride parade organizers are banning participation from the New York Police Department from their June parade and any related events. The ban will remain in effect until 2025 when Heritage of Pride reviews whether or not it should remain in effect. Read More

Court Upholds Life Sentence For Mississippi Man Convicted Of Marijuana Possession

A Mississippi court has upheld its decision to keep a man in jail, who is serving a life sentence for a marijuana bust. Read More

Instagram “Influencer” Busted For Allegedly Using Covid Relief Money To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

A woman in Florida has been arrested for allegedly scamming the federal government and using her COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to front on Instagram. Read More

Disney World Announces Masks Will Be Optional For Guests In Outdoor Common Areas

For the first time in more than a year, you’ll be able to see people’s smiles as they experience the “Happiest Place on Earth.” In a sign that things are starting to return to “normal,” Walt Disney World announced Friday that face masks in outdoor areas would be optional, per updated CDC guidelines. Read More

San Diego Police Officers Seen Beating Homeless Black Man Over Public Urination; Investigation Launched

The San Diego Police Department has launched an investigation after officers were seen on video repeatedly punching a Black man in the face during what police call an arrest over public urination. Read More

SC Woman Hoarding Containers Of Fuel In Vehicle Catches On Fire Following Crash

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a woman hoarding gasoline in her car caught on fire after crashing. Read More

Woman Says She Accidentally Washed Her Winning $26 Million Lotto Ticket In The Laundry

A woman with a winning $26 million California Lottery ticket accidentally destroyed it in a washing machine. Read More

90’s Babies Rejoice: A “Rugrats” Reboot Is Coming This Month

It doesn’t matter how old you get; if you were a kid in the ’90s, there are some shows you get excited about, like the iconic cartoon show “Rugrats.” Read More

Terrence Howard Threatens To Sue Film Producers, Claims They Don’t Have His Consent To Use His Image In Their Movie

Terrence Howard has hired some high-powered legal guns to fight with the producers of his latest film, “Triumph.” Read More

Lay’s “Cheesy Garlic Bread” Flavored Chips Are Back For A Limited Time

The fan-favorite “Cheesy Garlic Bread” chips that Lay’s launched in 2013 are heading back to shelves this summer for a limited time only. Read More

Burglarized Bakery Prints Suspect’s Face On Cookies And Gives Them Away For Free

A bakery that was recently the target of a robbery printed the suspect’s face on dozens of cookies. Read More

CDC: Those Fully Vaccinated Will Not Need To Wear Masks In Most Settings

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask or stay 6 feet away from others in most settings. Read More

BILL GATES ALLEGEDLY PURSUED WOMEN AT WORK …Hooked Up Too

Bill Gates wasn’t afraid to shoot his shot among subordinates at work, and even scored at least once during his marriage to now-estranged wife, Melinda … this per 2 new reports. Read More

These stores plan to keep requiring masks for now

Several major chains, including Target, Home Depot and grocer Kroger Co., announced that they would keep mask mandates in place for now. Read More

Not Surprised: Bill Gates Reportedly Left Microsoft Board Amid Investigation Into Affair With Employee

Bill Gates stepped down as director of Microsoft last year while an investigation was being conducted into his alleged affair with a female employee. Read More

Say What Now? Man Who Led Police On 143 MPH Chase Arrested After Running Out Of Gas

A Kentucky man led police on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon on the Bluegrass Parkway … until he ran out of gas. Read More

University of California Schools Will No Longer Require SAT and ACT Scores

The University of California will no longer require SAT and ACT scores for admission. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

