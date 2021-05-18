LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Indians Games Will Once Again Be at Full Capacity at Gateway

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

With Ohio lifting up health guidelines on June 2 thanks to Governor Mike DeWine’s broadcast in his recent press conference, one of the most popular sporting facilities and attractions in the state has taken a bold step in expanding availability for fans to see games.

Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians in Downtown’s Gateway District, has announced it will return to full capacity and give those attending an option to have on masks or go maskless.

For the team, it could not have come at a better time to bring in more spectators.

The return to full capacity comes at a time when Progressive Field will host a seven-game homestead against Seattle and Baltimore. Also starting June 2, masks will be optional at Progressive Field and will no longer be required to enter the ballpark.

Indians fans will also see the “full return of the Kids Clubhouse and Family Deck” as of June 11.

Season Ticket Holders, Flex Voucher plans and Six Pack plans will have access to “additional tickets” for the rest of the season as they will open up before the public will have the availability to get some seats at Progressive Field.

As for when the general public will have a chance to get tickets, that will happen on May 26 starting at 11 a.m.

There will still be some rules in place as the facility will continue to have a bag policy of “only allowing clutches, medical bags and diaper bags” inside.

Tickets will be presented as “mobile entry.”

A promotional calendar has been released for the rest of the 2021 season for the Indians. To see what all events will take place during the games, click here.

Will you start attending games again at Progressive Field after it goes back to being at full capacity?

