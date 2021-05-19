Prayers: Comedian Paul Mooney Has Passed Away Age 79

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Prayers are in order as sad news is being reported that comedian, writer, social critic, television and film actor, Paul Mooney has passed away at the age of 79 after suffering a sudden heart attack in Oakland, California.

Paul Mooney’s death that was confirmed by his representative, Cassandra Williams. Also according to Roland Martin’s Twitter post, allegedly the cousin of Paul Mooney, Rudy Ealy, says that Paul Mooney had been residing with him and had been suffering from dementia. Ealy also said that Oakland EMS was called to the home this morning where they tried valiantly to save the legendary comedians life. Back in 2014 Paul Monney’s brother announced that Paul Mooney had prostate cancer.

Paul Mooney who was best known for his role in “The Buddy Holly Story” had 4 children Dwayne Mooney, Symeon Mooney, Daryl Mooney, Shane Mooney.

We will be keeping the family, colleagues and friend of Paul Mooney uplifted in our prayers.

