CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Prayers: Comedian Paul Mooney Has Passed Away Age 79

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Premiere Of Freestyle Releasing's "Meet The Blacks" - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Prayers are in order as sad news is being reported that comedian, writer, social critic, television and film actor, Paul Mooney has passed away at the age of 79 after suffering a sudden heart attack in Oakland, California.

Paul Mooney’s death that was confirmed by his representative, Cassandra Williams.  Also according to Roland Martin’s Twitter post, allegedly the cousin of Paul Mooney, Rudy Ealy, says that Paul Mooney had been residing with him and had been suffering from dementia.  Ealy also said that Oakland EMS was called to the home this morning where they tried valiantly to save the legendary comedians life.   Back in 2014 Paul Monney’s brother announced that  Paul Mooney had prostate cancer.

Paul Mooney who was best known for his role in  “The Buddy Holly Story” had 4 children Dwayne Mooney, Symeon Mooney, Daryl Mooney, Shane Mooney.

We will be keeping the family, colleagues and friend of Paul Mooney uplifted in our prayers.

See post below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

comedian , dead , Paul Mooney

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Shown Full Police Body Camera Video Of His Death
Andrew Brown Jr. Police Shooting Video Released and…
 38 mins ago
05.19.21
2017 LOL Comedy Honors Awards Show
Prayers: Comedian Paul Mooney Has Passed Away Age…
 3 hours ago
05.19.21
50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation Donates $300K To Business…
 18 hours ago
05.19.21
Patrick McMullan Archives
R.I.P. Actor and Talk Show Host Charles Grodin…
 22 hours ago
05.18.21
Exclusives
Close