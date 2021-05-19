CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Are There Some Cast Changes That Are Coming Soon to “RHOA?”

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” could be returning for another season with a different cast than the most recent installment.

One of the reality staples on the Bravo network is “allegedly getting a cast shake-up for their next season,” according to a report on theJasmineBRAND.

The reason is possibly due to bad ratings compared to other seasons.

From EURweb:

“The ratings weren’t the best this past season, so they need to do something to help get more viewers.”

The season 13 premiere was the lowest in history–with 489,000 less viewers than the season 12 premiere. Additionally, TV Deets reports that the recently-aired season 13 finale and reunion were the series’ lowest-rated ever.

Then again, what all did happen during season 13 that was really worth talking about.

Back to the news, with those disappointing numbers, cast changes are likely expected as contracts have to yet be signed by anyone.  One cast member could be reassigned as simply a “friend of the housewives.”

Here is the IG post from theJasmineBRAND below:

So take a good look at the cast in this photo.  Chances are, a lot of them have each held that peach in the intro one last time.

Who do you think should stay or go on “RHOA?”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bravo and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

RIP Paul Mooney: 15 Hilarious & Touching Quotes From The Legendary Comic
2017 LOL Comedy Honors Awards Show
15 photos

Videos
Latest
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13
Are There Some Cast Changes That Are Coming…
 47 mins ago
05.19.21
2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews - CBS
Cast and Crew of CBS’ “All Rise” Speak…
 2 hours ago
05.19.21
Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Shown Full Police Body Camera Video Of His Death
Andrew Brown Jr. Police Shooting Video Released and…
 4 hours ago
05.19.21
2017 LOL Comedy Honors Awards Show
Prayers: Comedian Paul Mooney Has Passed Away Age…
 7 hours ago
05.19.21
Exclusives
Close