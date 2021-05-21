CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sinead O’Connor Says ‘Nothing Compares’ To a Prince Pillow Fight

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Sergione Infuso Music Archive

Source: Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Getty

If there was social media back in the 80’s and 90’s there probably won’t be a market for books, documentaries and docu-series because we would have known everything, allegedly, about our favorite celebrities in free real time.  Just like how the smash hit song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ was a blessing and a curse to the legendary late artist Prince and singer Sinead O’Connor, because according to Sinead O’Connor the hit song was a blessing to Prince but the success of the Sinead O’Connor song became a curse that she alleges that nothing compared to the assaults by Prince behind it that included a pillow load with something other than fluffy stuffing.

♫ It’s been seven hours and 15 days, Since you took your love away, Ummmhmmmm ♫

It’s been more than 7 hours and 15 days since Sinead O’Connor was skyrocketing to superstar dome until an appearance on SNL happened when Sinead O’Connor  tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II while performing as a protest against abuse in the Catholic Church.  The 1992 performance throttled Sinead O’Connor’s career reducing her to a one hit wonder.  But the year is 2021 and Sinead who say’s she doesn’t regret her SNL performance protest has written a memoir.  How juicy can a one hit wonders memoir be?   According to a recent interview tender and juicy.

According to Sinead O’Connor The Purple one Prince rained abuse on her in the form of stalking and having a pillow fight with her that had something hard it.  And as for the border skirmish that O’Connor and Prince had over ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, Sinead O’Connor say’s she’s over it, as far as she’s concerned it’s her song, ummmmmhmmm ♫

♫ Since you been gone, I can do whatever I want ♫

Unfortunately Prince isn’t here to speak his truth/side of the story.

Sinead O’Connor’s memoir “Rememberings” will be released on June 1, 2021.  Read Sinead O’Conner’s complete interview with The New York Times by clicking here.

Take a look at both versions of Nothing Compares 2 U below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

interview , Memoir , Nothing Compares 2 U , Prince , Rememberings , Sinead O'Connor

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Sergione Infuso Music Archive
Sinead O’Connor Says ‘Nothing Compares’ To a Prince…
 1 hour ago
05.21.21
Michael Che Reveals Scrapped SNL Sketch About The…
 2 hours ago
05.21.21
5 itemsChloe x Halle
Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST…
 3 hours ago
05.21.21
‘P-Valley’ Stars Brandee Evans And Shannon Thornton Give…
 4 hours ago
05.21.21
Exclusives
Close