Female Rapper From Ohio Shot and Killed on the East Side

27-year-old Columbus Ohio rapper Boog The Bandit was shot and killed on the east side.  Boog’s government name was Courtney Bruce.

According to reports from the Columbus Police, Boog was in a car with 25-year-old Cameron Lockhart on 3700 block of Dort Place located on the east side of Columbus north of East Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road.  The two were in the car when they were reportedly surrounded by men, shots were fired and an altercation took place.  Lockhart drove Boog to Mt. Carmel East hospital and arriving at 6:09 PM.  Boog was pronounced dead two minutes later.

Boog was a rising rapper and recently went viral several times with her song “Heart Away,” “Hot Topic” and “Risky” on Youtube.  Hours before her murder she posted on social media about her latest music and was said to be working on a collaboration with Ohio rapper Trippie Redd

Boog is the 75th homicide in Columbus, in what is trending to be an extremely violent year in the city.  If you have any information on the murder please contact Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

 

Female Rapper From Ohio Shot and Killed on the East Side

