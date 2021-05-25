Homeownership. Ready When You Are. {SPONSORED]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

First-time homebuyers wade through several decisions on the homeownership journey. Sometimes, the questions can outnumber the answers:

How much will I need for a down payment?

Where do I want to live?

What style of home do I want?

What about closing costs?

What are my non-negotiables?

Should I get pre-approved for a loan?

What can I afford to pay?

For some, those questions barely scratch the surface. That’s okay. Buying a home is a major life decision.

In Ohio’s current housing market, which grows ‘hotter’ by the day, the pressure of making a decision has accelerated for many would-be homeowners. Stories abound about homes selling in just days and above asking price because the competition among buyers is so fierce.

Wherever you are in your process, Ohio Housing Finance Agency staff understand that buying a home can be both an exhilarating and exhausting experience. While there are plenty of questions to get answers to and several homes to see along the way, for eligible homebuyers our homeownership programs can help relieve some of the financial pressure.

OHFA interest rates for eligible homebuyers have never been lower. OHFA partner lenders are ready to support homebuyers ready to swim toward deeper waters using our OHFA Homebuyer program, our Grants for Grads program, our 2% or 5% Down Payment Assistance program or any of our other products. In fact, homebuyers can leverage some of our programs by combining them and receive even greater financial support.

Curious about how it works? This video outlines what to expect when you use an OHFA program. Listen to this episode of our Doorsteps podcast, What to Expect When You’re Expecting…to Buy a Home to hear an insider’s perspective at how our programs work and get answers for some of the most common questions about buying a home.

Even if homeownership is not on your radar just yet, our special homeownership guide offers tips and resources to help prepare you for one of biggest investments you will make.

OHFA programs are always available for eligible homebuyers across Ohio. Big city, small town, and everywhere in–between. Whenever you’re ready to buy, we’ll be here to help.

