The Bijou Star Files: BLM Activist In Critical Condition After Being Shot

Black Lives Matter Activist In Critical Condition After Receiving Gunshot Wound To The Head After Receiving Numerous Threats
Black Lives Matter activist and mother of three Sasha Johnson is currently in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to her head. Read More
Drinking any amount of alcohol causes damage to the brain, study finds
There is no such thing as a “safe” level of drinking, with increased consumption of alcohol associated with poorer brain health, according to a new study. Read More
LEBRON JAMES NBA SAYS HE POSED NO RISK TO SPREAD COVID He’s Either Vaxxed Or Tested Negative
The NBA says LeBron James was not blocked from playing after violating the league’s COVID protocol because officials decided he was NOT a risk to spread the virus. Read More
KIM KARDASHIAN SUED STAFF CLAIMS THEY GOT SHORT-CHANGED… Rep Says Vendor’s at Fault
Kim Kardashian’s maintenance and cleaning crew have come together to go after her in court for allegedly failing to pay wages, provide meal breaks and cover expenses … but Kim claims she’s the wrong target, and the vendor is the one who short-changed the workers. Read More
NBA’S MALIK BEASLEY APOLOGIZES TO WIFE AND SON For Fling With Larsa Pippen
Montana Yao has responded to Malik Beasley … saying she appreciates the apology and considers it a step forward in their healing. Read More
CONGRATS, GRADS! TEENS CRASH CAR THRU ROOF OF HOME… Whoopsie-Daisy!!!
A Missouri family’s emotions had to be through the roof this weekend … this after a car came smashing down through their actual roof, all thanks to some stupid teens. Read More
ULTRA-MARATHON TRAGEDY 21 RUNNERS DEAD IN CHINA After Being Trapped In Freezing Cold Hail Storm
Terrible news out of China … where 21 elite athletes died during a 62-mile, ultra-marathon race when the group got caught in a freezing storm that appeared out of nowhere. Read More
ICE CUBE SUED LONGTIME COLLABORATOR COMES KNOCKIN’ …Check Yo Self & Pay Me!!!
A source close to Cube wouldn’t speak directly to the lawsuit, but tells us Cube has loaned Jinx money over the years that has not been paid back … so clearly, the two have beef. Read More
THE WEEKND GETS HIS GRAMMYS REVENGE …Cleans Up at Billboard Awards
If revenge is a dish best served cold, then The Weeknd has himself some well-chilled hardware from the Billboard Music Awards, which gave him what the Grammy heads didn’t. Read More
Atlanta Restaurant Issues An Apology After NBA Hall Of Famer Dominique Wilkins Accuses Them Of Racism
On Saturday, NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, who is most known for playing with the Atlanta Hawks, took to social media to accuse a restaurant within the Atlanta area of racism. Read More
Store Returns $1 Million Lotto Ticket To Woman Who Threw It Away
A Springfield, Massachusetts woman recently got lucky twice. First when she won a $1 million prize on a lottery ticket, and then again when the store owners returned it to her after she threw it away. Read More
Walmart Responds To Racist Email Welcoming New Customers: ‘Welcome To Walmart, N***er!’,
People are shocked after dozens received racist messages from Walmart: “Welcome to Walmart, N***er!” Read More
Fauci ‘Not Convinced’ COVID-19 Developed Naturally
The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted he is “not convinced” that COVID-19 developed naturally. He is also calling for a more in-depth investigation into where the virus came from. Read More
Bill Gates Wanted To Leverage His Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Into A Nobel Peace Prize
According to a former Gates Foundation employee, Bill Gates was hoping to capitalize on his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to secure the Nobel Peace Prize. Read More
Maxine Waters Says She Wants to End Qualified Immunity for Police [Video]
Congresswoman Maxine Waters is calling for an end to qualified immunity for police officers. Read More
Cole’s Manager Elaborates On The Diddy Fight: ‘It’s Not What People Say’ [Photos + Video]
One of the biggest storylines to emerge with the release of J. Cole’s highly anticipated sixth studio album The Off-Season was the North Carolina rapper’s admission that his last fight was with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2013. Read More
Solange Launches The Saint Heron Creative Agency To Highlight Overlooked Artists [Photos]
Solange Knowles is expanding her company’s creative endeavors. Read More
Fantasia and Husband Welcome New Daughter: ‘Our Little Angel’ [Photos]
Over the weekend, Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor announced the birth of their first child together: baby Keziah Taylor. Read More
Dylann Roof Seeks to Get Conviction Overturned
The devil on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation is scheduled to to argue this week that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Read More
‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ Is Getting Pulled from YouTube After Someone Paid $760K for an NFT
One of the earliest viral videos is disappearing from the platform that made it infamous. Read More
CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Can Skip Getting Tested for COVID-19
There’s been an update on COVID-19 protocols from the CDC: fully vaccinated Americans can largely skip getting tested for the coronavirus. Read More
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Isn’t Ready to Date Amid Kanye West Divorce
Kim Kardashian is staying single…at least for now. Read More
Bruno Mars Makes History As First Artist to Have 5 Diamond Certified Singles
The Grammy-sweeping superstar can now add another history-making award to his roster, as the RIAA revealed that Bruno is the first artist ever to achieve diamond certification for five singles. Read More
Biden Will Host the Floyd Family but Will Miss His Police Reform Deadline
To commemorate the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, his family will make a visit to The White House. President Joe Biden will host the family May 25, 2021. Read More
Method Man’s New Production Company is Producing ‘How High 3’
Method Man has officially started his own production company and his first project will be comedy sequel How High 3. Read More
Update: Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Says He Despises Charlamagne In Leaked Audio, Also Seemingly Admits To Axing Radio Personalities HBO Deal & Sending Negative Stories To Press
Audio of Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter pledging to launch a smear campaign against Charlamagne has surfaced after Kevin Hunter made remarks about the radio personality. Read More
Omari Hardwick Admits He Was Initially Hesitant To Accept Role Of Ghost On ‘Power’: I Was Afraid Of Being ‘The Guy’
Omari Hardwick‘s role as James “Ghost” St. Patrick on Power may have garnered numerous accolades, but it turns out the star was actually hesitant to take on the part! Read More
Raz-B Shares ‘Rumor’ That Omarion & Lil Fizz Are ‘Working Out Misunderstandings’: Was It A ‘LHHH’ Plot?
Reconciliation may be in the works for former B2K members Omarion and Lil’ Fizz. Band member Raz B, took to Instagram yesterday [May 23rd] with a rumor that Lil’ Fizz and Omarion may potentially be working their issues out. Read More
Airline offers 1 year of free flights to get people vaccinated
United Airlines becomes the latest entity to offer up prizes to get Americans to pull up their sleeves for the COVID vaccine. Read More
Tamir Rice’s mother asks the Ohio Supreme Court to not let former Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann be reinstated
On Monday, Subodh Chandra and the Chandra Law Firm LLC filed an amicus curiae brief on behalf of Samaria Rice, hoping to stop the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Associations’ (CPPA’s) recent effort to reinstate former officer Timothy Loehmann, the officer who fatally shot Samaria Rice’s 12-year-old son, Tamir Rice, in November 2014. Read More
RAY J HITS $17K JACKPOT PLAYING PENNY SLOTS
Ray J’s living proof the rich just get richer … because his investment yielded a 17,000 percent return on his investment … yes, 17,000 PERCENT!!! Read More
Children’s Risk Of Serious Illness From COVID-19 Is As Low As It Is For The Flu
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a strong statement about the effectiveness of vaccines when it decided that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most circumstances. Read More
