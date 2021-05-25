The Bijou Star Files: BLM Activist In Critical Condition After Being Shot

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 25, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Black Lives Matter Activist In Critical Condition After Receiving Gunshot Wound To The Head After Receiving Numerous Threats

Black Lives Matter activist and mother of three Sasha Johnson is currently in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to her head. Read More

Drinking any amount of alcohol causes damage to the brain, study finds

There is no such thing as a “safe” level of drinking, with increased consumption of alcohol associated with poorer brain health, according to a new study. Read More

LEBRON JAMES NBA SAYS HE POSED NO RISK TO SPREAD COVID He’s Either Vaxxed Or Tested Negative

The NBA says LeBron James was not blocked from playing after violating the league’s COVID protocol because officials decided he was NOT a risk to spread the virus. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN SUED STAFF CLAIMS THEY GOT SHORT-CHANGED… Rep Says Vendor’s at Fault

Kim Kardashian’s maintenance and cleaning crew have come together to go after her in court for allegedly failing to pay wages, provide meal breaks and cover expenses … but Kim claims she’s the wrong target, and the vendor is the one who short-changed the workers. Read More

NBA’S MALIK BEASLEY APOLOGIZES TO WIFE AND SON For Fling With Larsa Pippen

Montana Yao has responded to Malik Beasley … saying she appreciates the apology and considers it a step forward in their healing. Read More

CONGRATS, GRADS! TEENS CRASH CAR THRU ROOF OF HOME… Whoopsie-Daisy!!!

A Missouri family’s emotions had to be through the roof this weekend … this after a car came smashing down through their actual roof, all thanks to some stupid teens. Read More

ULTRA-MARATHON TRAGEDY 21 RUNNERS DEAD IN CHINA After Being Trapped In Freezing Cold Hail Storm

Terrible news out of China … where 21 elite athletes died during a 62-mile, ultra-marathon race when the group got caught in a freezing storm that appeared out of nowhere. Read More

ICE CUBE SUED LONGTIME COLLABORATOR COMES KNOCKIN’ …Check Yo Self & Pay Me!!!

A source close to Cube wouldn’t speak directly to the lawsuit, but tells us Cube has loaned Jinx money over the years that has not been paid back … so clearly, the two have beef. Read More

THE WEEKND GETS HIS GRAMMYS REVENGE …Cleans Up at Billboard Awards

If revenge is a dish best served cold, then The Weeknd has himself some well-chilled hardware from the Billboard Music Awards, which gave him what the Grammy heads didn’t. Read More

Atlanta Restaurant Issues An Apology After NBA Hall Of Famer Dominique Wilkins Accuses Them Of Racism

On Saturday, NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, who is most known for playing with the Atlanta Hawks, took to social media to accuse a restaurant within the Atlanta area of racism. Read More

Store Returns $1 Million Lotto Ticket To Woman Who Threw It Away

A Springfield, Massachusetts woman recently got lucky twice. First when she won a $1 million prize on a lottery ticket, and then again when the store owners returned it to her after she threw it away. Read More

Walmart Responds To Racist Email Welcoming New Customers: ‘Welcome To Walmart, N***er!’,

People are shocked after dozens received racist messages from Walmart: “Welcome to Walmart, N***er!” Read More

Fauci ‘Not Convinced’ COVID-19 Developed Naturally

The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted he is “not convinced” that COVID-19 developed naturally. He is also calling for a more in-depth investigation into where the virus came from. Read More

Bill Gates Wanted To Leverage His Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Into A Nobel Peace Prize

According to a former Gates Foundation employee, Bill Gates was hoping to capitalize on his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to secure the Nobel Peace Prize. Read More

Maxine Waters Says She Wants to End Qualified Immunity for Police [Video]

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is calling for an end to qualified immunity for police officers. Read More

Cole’s Manager Elaborates On The Diddy Fight: ‘It’s Not What People Say’ [Photos + Video]

One of the biggest storylines to emerge with the release of J. Cole’s highly anticipated sixth studio album The Off-Season was the North Carolina rapper’s admission that his last fight was with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2013. Read More

Solange Launches The Saint Heron Creative Agency To Highlight Overlooked Artists [Photos]

Solange Knowles is expanding her company’s creative endeavors. Read More

Fantasia and Husband Welcome New Daughter: ‘Our Little Angel’ [Photos]

Over the weekend, Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor announced the birth of their first child together: baby Keziah Taylor. Read More

Dylann Roof Seeks to Get Conviction Overturned

The devil on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation is scheduled to to argue this week that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Read More

‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ Is Getting Pulled from YouTube After Someone Paid $760K for an NFT

One of the earliest viral videos is disappearing from the platform that made it infamous. Read More

CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Can Skip Getting Tested for COVID-19

There’s been an update on COVID-19 protocols from the CDC: fully vaccinated Americans can largely skip getting tested for the coronavirus. Read More

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Isn’t Ready to Date Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian is staying single…at least for now. Read More

Bruno Mars Makes History As First Artist to Have 5 Diamond Certified Singles

The Grammy-sweeping superstar can now add another history-making award to his roster, as the RIAA revealed that Bruno is the first artist ever to achieve diamond certification for five singles. Read More

Biden Will Host the Floyd Family but Will Miss His Police Reform Deadline

To commemorate the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, his family will make a visit to The White House. President Joe Biden will host the family May 25, 2021. Read More

Method Man’s New Production Company is Producing ‘How High 3’

Method Man has officially started his own production company and his first project will be comedy sequel How High 3. Read More

Update: Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Says He Despises Charlamagne In Leaked Audio, Also Seemingly Admits To Axing Radio Personalities HBO Deal & Sending Negative Stories To Press

Audio of Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter pledging to launch a smear campaign against Charlamagne has surfaced after Kevin Hunter made remarks about the radio personality. Read More

Omari Hardwick Admits He Was Initially Hesitant To Accept Role Of Ghost On ‘Power’: I Was Afraid Of Being ‘The Guy’

Omari Hardwick‘s role as James “Ghost” St. Patrick on Power may have garnered numerous accolades, but it turns out the star was actually hesitant to take on the part! Read More

Raz-B Shares ‘Rumor’ That Omarion & Lil Fizz Are ‘Working Out Misunderstandings’: Was It A ‘LHHH’ Plot?

Reconciliation may be in the works for former B2K members Omarion and Lil’ Fizz. Band member Raz B, took to Instagram yesterday [May 23rd] with a rumor that Lil’ Fizz and Omarion may potentially be working their issues out. Read More

Airline offers 1 year of free flights to get people vaccinated

United Airlines becomes the latest entity to offer up prizes to get Americans to pull up their sleeves for the COVID vaccine. Read More

Tamir Rice’s mother asks the Ohio Supreme Court to not let former Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann be reinstated

On Monday, Subodh Chandra and the Chandra Law Firm LLC filed an amicus curiae brief on behalf of Samaria Rice, hoping to stop the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Associations’ (CPPA’s) recent effort to reinstate former officer Timothy Loehmann, the officer who fatally shot Samaria Rice’s 12-year-old son, Tamir Rice, in November 2014. Read More

RAY J HITS $17K JACKPOT PLAYING PENNY SLOTS

Ray J’s living proof the rich just get richer … because his investment yielded a 17,000 percent return on his investment … yes, 17,000 PERCENT!!! Read More

Children’s Risk Of Serious Illness From COVID-19 Is As Low As It Is For The Flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a strong statement about the effectiveness of vaccines when it decided that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most circumstances. Read More

