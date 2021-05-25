LOCAL NEWS: Tiki Barge Crash Into Parked Nautica Queen Now Under Investigation

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A collision involving the Tiki Barge I and Nautica Queen that took place on Saturday is now being examined as to what went wrong.

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit is investigating the crash that was filmed the moment it happened.

So what did happen on that Saturday on the Cuyahoga River?

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Twenty passengers were on board the floating tiki bar for a 2-hour trip around 1 p.m. when it collided with the Nautica Queen that was moored, or tied up, according to a release from the Coast Guard Great Lakes.

Here is video below of the crash (from Facebook and TikTok user benjaminkastelic):

Despite what appeared to have been a frightening experience for passengers, only one injury was reported and it was a minor one. There was also “no hull damage” that took place.

Still, it’s important to be prepared when going on boat rides in the future:

The Coast Guard is encouraging boaters to demonstrate and promote safe boating, specifically always wearing life jackets.

That should also go boats with multiple passengers for a safe summer.

You can count on those who will continue to take up boating since the weather is getting better and more people are starting to come outside this year.

