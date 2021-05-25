CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Five Cleveland School Students Hurt in School Bus Crash

Five students who attend a school that is part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District were impacted in a crash that involved a school bus and another vehicle.

It took place on May 25 near East 82nd Street and Superior Avenue, according to Cleveland Police.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

A CMSD spokesperson said the crash happened near Wilson Elementary School, where deaf students in the district attend.

Five students were transported to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

It is not known how the bus driver, and that of the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the collision, is doing at the moment.

 

