Quadruple Homicide in West Jefferson

According to NBC4i, Police now confirm four people were found shot to death at a West Jefferson apartment Monday.

According to the West Jefferson Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment on Jackson Street at approximately 5:27 p.m.

West Jefferson Chief of Police Christopher Floyd said four total victims, three males and one female, were found. Three of the victims were found inside the home and one was found outside. Their identities are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

