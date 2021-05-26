CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Coming to Cleveland on July 23

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

There’s going to be a Smackdown taking place this summer in Downtown Cleveland and you have a chance to score some seats to see all of the action.

WWE has announced that its popular Friday Night SmackDown series is coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (or RoMoFiHo for short) at Gateway on July 23.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The WWE is bringing a cast of Superstars with its flagship Friday night show to Cleveland as part of its 25-city touring schedule this summer, the company announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the live event in Cleveland will go on sale on Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website.

The cost for admission will start at $20 along with a $3 fee.

Start time for the show is at 7:45 p.m.

 

Close