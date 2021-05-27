Shaker Heights Native Wins Ohio’s 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Everybody that has gotten fully vaccinated was glued to the television to wait for lottery results to come on yesterday to see if they won $1 million dollars after being entered in a lottery that didn’t require you to go out to purchase a lottery ticket, you only had to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. If you were like me, your first reaction when you seen the name (Abbigail Bugenske) was ‘DANG!!’, then your next thought was where is Silverton? If you asked those questions you weren’t the winner, however Abbigail Bugenske was and she lives Silverton in Hamilton County near Cincinnati however it turns out Abbigail Bugenske is originally from Shaker Heights, graduating from the high school in 2016, which makes her our home girl.

CONGRATULATIONS Abbigail Bugenske

Abbey’s family said they are “overwhelmed” and that Abbey called her mom screaming when she found out she had won the money, and wanted to emphasize she got vaccinated before the Vax-a-Million contest was even announced. She earned her college degree from Michigan State just last year, and currently works as an engineer in the Cincinnati area. Read More

