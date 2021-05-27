Vivica A. Fox Tell’s 50 Cents Girl, Don’t Forget To Pick Up Your Feelings

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Can’t we all just get along, well, some try, while others are looking for that shade tree to smack them in the head. No matter how old we get, some folks don’t recognize they difference between a old tree that isn’t producing leaves any long and a good old fashion Japanese evergreen oak shade tree. A few days ago Vivica A. Fox went Erykah Badu and admitted in an interview that Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent was the love of her life and that their relationship ended because they let their love be known in the public too soon.

Love of my life, Without you, baby, It feels like I sampled true love ♫

No harm in that, right? Actually it was pretty nice when in the blogs it seems that Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent were/are not on the best of terms.

According to 50 Cent in the now girlfriend, Cuban Link, the interview post in The Shaderoom warranted an ‘…AWW heart face emoji, violin’ emoji. For us old timers we might have thought Cuban Link meant ‘awww, how sweet’ with violins playing in the back ground. But I guess we would be wrong, because we guess ‘…AWW heart face emoji, violin’ emoji, was in fact shade.

Although Vivica A. Fox is not a spring chicken either she still picked up the shade then returned it in Jazmine Sullivan fashion, telling Cuban Link to pick up her feelings.

“Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post [three] times on @ShadeRoom [thinking emoji]. Now, @_Cuban_Link, what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt girlfriend & I’m happy [for] him! So stay in ya bag, boo, don’t get nervous! I’m good! [wink emoji][tongue out money emoji][queen emoji].”

Don’t forget to come and pick up your, ooh, feelings, Don’t leave no pieces (oh, oh), You need to hurry and pick up your, ooh-ooh, feelings, While I’m up cleaning ♫

Take a look at Vivica A Fox’s response and the interview that started it below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: