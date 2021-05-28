CLOSE
Outrage Sparked When Police Take Photo With A Captured Black Man

Prisoner Transport Vehicle

The more things change the more things stay the, well at least in some places. Police in Mississippi have sparked outrage for capturing a bank robber. You might think that capturing a bank robber is a good thing, and it is but it’s their actions after the capture that has got people angry. The police took a picture with the bank robber as if they just nabbed an award winning deer.

The officers from Prentiss Police Department arrested Eric Boykin in a wooded area near the Hancock Bank where Boykin allegedly robbed a bank with a gun. Then four white officers with dogs thought it was a good idea to pose for a photo with a captured Black suspect looking like a trophy. The photo went viral after allegedly a new staffer posted it.

Eric Boykin was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. However the people are asking for actions to be taken for the buffoonery photo app.

Take a look at the photo below and give us your thoughts.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

