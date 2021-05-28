LOCAL NEWS: Which Ohio Cities and Counties Have the Cheapest Gas Prices?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

For the first time in seven years, the unofficial start of the summer season is seeing gas prices at a much higher level than before all over the U.S. and Ohio is no exception.

AAA reports that the average price right now for a gallon in the Buckeye state is a whopping $2.960. That’s close to $3 and some might already be over that number.

With those still struggling during the ongoing pandemic, not to mention those always looking to save in any which way, it is more important than ever to find prices that are cheaper or at least not all that expensive.

There are gas stations in Ohio that offer better prices to fill up. You just have to really look and take advantage before the prices change or there is a start to a bigger line.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Here is a look at some of the cities that have the least expensive prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found: Ohio cities: CANTON-MASSILLON: $2.936 AKRON: $2.946 YOUNGSTOWN-WARREN: $2.946 CLEVELAND-LORAIN-ELYRIA: $2.948 MANSFIELD: $2.962 DAYTON: $2.967 COLUMBUS: $2.973 TOLEDO: $2.973 County-by-county breakdown: CUYAHOGA: $2.946 GEAUGA: $2.979 LAKE: $2.972 LORAIN: $2.907 MEDINA: $2.983 PORTAGE: $2.936 STARK: $2.933 SUMMIT: $2.949 TRUMBULL: $2.958 See more Ohio counties, here.

Nationwide, the average price to purchase a gallon to fill up has been “$3.03 this week,” the highest for this holiday weekend since 2014, when the average then was “$3.65 a gallon.”

Back to finding the cheapest price, or at least close to the cheapest, that would have to come in handy for those traveling during Memorial Day weekend as a way to try and save a few dollars. More will be on the road traveling anywhere throughout Ohio or even the U.S., especially with a lot of the COVID-19 health restrictions being lifted up or reduced after a rough year for places that depend on tourist income.

For those who will hit the road, be safe and fill that vehicle up ASAP.

To look at the exact cost at different gas stations to fill up, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle and Getty Images