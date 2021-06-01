LOCAL NEWS: Ohioans Who Are NOT Vaccinated Are Recommended to Continue Wearing Masks

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ohio’s health orders in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic are ending on June 2, though not everyone is advised to stop wearing masks completely.

Governor Mike DeWine mentioned recently that residents who are not at all vaccinated must continue to wear masks when they are indoors.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

DeWine commends Ohioans who he said, “Have done a great job during the pandemic.” Since more than 5.3 million Ohioans have received their first vaccinations and 4.6 million have completed the vaccination series, the governor said it’s time to start getting back to normalcy.

That doesn’t mean that everyone should let their guards down as Gov. DeWine reminded those who have gotten vaccinated to continue with masks and facial coverings.

He stresses that “it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12.”

Those who have to continue with any sort of covering, especially at anywhere that is indoors, “follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as healthy as possible.”

If anyone is getting tired of wearing masks, then he or she should get that vaccine shot.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images