The Bijou Star Files: Coming To A Hairdresser Near You ‘Shots At The Shop’

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 3, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

President Biden Enlisting 1,000 Black-Owned Beauty Salons & Barbershops To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine As Part Of His ‘Shots At The Shop’ Initiative

President Biden just announced his “Shots At The Shop” initiative, which is set to enlist 1,000 Black-owned beauty salons and barbershops across the country to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP STILL ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM TIME-OUT … Despite Frenzied Rumor

President Trump’s still persona non grata on Facebook and Instagram … despite a rumor that spread like wildfire. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN PROSECUTORS WANT 30-YEAR SENTENCE

Derek Chauvin could serve more than a quarter of a century in prison, if the prosecutors on his case get their way. Read More

MIKE KRZYZEWSKI RETIRING AFTER 42 SEASONS AT DUKE It’s Been ‘Beyond Amazing’

Coach K is breaking his silence … addressing his upcoming retirement after his 42nd season at Duke. Read More

‘KAREN’ OLD NAME, NEWLY HATED FOR BABIES …Plummets in Popularity!!!

You’ve heard a lot about “Karens” over the past year — very little of it good — and the name’s bad rep seems to have reached new parents, who want nothing to do with it. Read More

KYRIE IRVING ALLEGED BOTTLE THROWER APPEARS IN COURT Ordered To Stay Away From TD Garden

Cole Buckley — the 21-year-old fan who allegedly threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving — appeared at Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday for his arraignment … and was ordered to stay away from the TD Garden. Read More

BARACK OBAMA SURPRISES CHICAGO YOUTH FB TEAM Gives Pump-Up Speech!!!

A youth football team in Chicago got the ultimate surprise visit on Tuesday … when none other than President Barack Obama came through to give an epic pump-up speech!!! Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN I’LL SUE YOU LIKE TRISTAN DID …Threat To Paternity Accuser

Khloe Kardashian is fed up with the harassment from a woman claiming Tristan Thompson is her baby daddy, saying her attempted 15 minutes of fame are up … and Khloe’s threatening to sue the woman if she doesn’t shut up. Read More

Kim Cakery Now Claims Her Instagram Account Was Hacked & That She Never Admitted To Faking DMs From Khloe Kardashian Following Khloe’s Cease And Desist

The last few days the drama between Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mama Kim Cakery and Khloe Kardashian has gotten so intense, that Khloe has officially served her with a cease and desist for false allegations and harassment after she posted fake DMs from Khloe. Fast forward, and now Kim Cakery is claiming that her IG account was hacked and she never admitted to faking the DMs—despite several lengthy messages that say otherwise. Read More

Evelyn Lozada Confirms That She Will Not Be Returning To ‘Basketball Wives’

After a decade as the star of VH1’s hit reality series “Basketball Wives,” Evelyn Lozada confirmed in a recent interview that she is officially done with the show and will not be returning. Read More

Akbar V Responds To The Residents Of Philly After They Call For To Vacate & Says She Loves Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Following The Remarks She Made About Her

The residents of Philly don’t seem to like visitors coming to their city and bringing bad vibes. One, in particular, is Akbar V. Today, an eviction notice circulated online calling for the ‘Queen of Atlanta’ to vacate the city due to her actions over the weekend. Read More

Gucci Mane Details Feeling Like A First-Time Father With Baby Ice Despite Having An Older Child

The rap star recently about his life and career five years after doing a prison bid for firearms possession. During the interview, Gucci detailed how his son Ice Davis makes him feel like a “first-time father.” Read More

D.C. Young Fly Explains The Altercation That Happened At His Comedy Show In The Bay Area

Over the weekend D.C. Young Fly had a comedy show in the Bay Area at Tommy T’s Comedy Club, and he definitely gave the audience a memorable show. Audience members started to share on social media that D.C. got into an altercation before continuing on with his show. Read More

Fulton County Judge Denies Bond For YFN Lucci During Recent Court Appearance

A Fulton County judge in Atlanta officially denied bond for YFN Lucci in his ongoing racketeering case. The judge also made the firm decision to revoke any previous bonds applied to a current murder case YFN Lucci is also involved in—as a result of the ruling, he will continue to remain in jail. Read More

Not Franklin! Twitter Reacts To Damson Idris Deactivating His Account Following Relationship Tweets

“Snowfall” star Damson Idris officially deactivated his Twitter account. Apparently, there was a bit of a backlash following a few tweets Damson Idris posted about women and relationships—which in turn, caused him to make the decision to leave the Twitter streets behind. Read More

Derek Chauvin Requests Lighter Sentence Following Conviction In George Floyd Case—Asking For Time Served Or Probation

Incarcerated Derek Chauvin has just requested through his attorney to receive a lighter prison sentence in the form of time served or probation. During a recent court hearing, Derek Chauvin made the request to his sentence and also cited that he is the “victim of a broken system.” Read More

AMC, Cinemark & Regal Movie Theaters Ending Mask Requirement For Fully Vaccinated Customers

According to reports, AMC, Cinemark and Regal movie theaters have all decided to officially end the requirement for wearing a mask for all those who are fully vaccinated. Read More

President Joe Biden Announces $10 Billion Community Revitalization Fund For Underserved Communities

On the heels of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in the Greenwood neighborhood, where over 1,100 Black homes and businesses were lost, and hundreds of Black people lost their lives, many are still seeking justice for what was once known as ‘Black Wall Street.’ Read More

California Establishes Task Force To Study And Calculate Slavery Reparations For Black Americans

On Tuesday, the task force held its inaugural meeting. Nine people make up the task force and some include “descendants of slaves who are now prominent lawyers, academics and politicians.” Read More

Bill Cosby’s Spokesman Responds To OJ Simpson’s Remarks About His Parole Being Denied: ‘Enjoy Your Golf Game’

Comedian Bill Cosby is firing back after OJ Simpson gave his unsolicited opinion on social media in regard to recent headlines about Bill being denied parole. Read More

RHOA’s Peter Thomas Stirs The Pot With Post Calling Out ‘Fake’ Women Wanting Real Men

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Peter Thomas decided to spark another debate on social media, and this time he shared a post on his Instagram calling out “fake” women for wanting real men. Read More

Survey Shows 64 Percent Of Millennial Homeowners Regret Buying Their Homes

According to a survey, nearly two-thirds of millennials regret buying their homes. Read More

Survey Shows People Around The World Experience Fat-Shaming From Family, Friends, Doctors And Others

More than half of surveyed adults worldwide say they have been fat-shamed by physicians, family members, friends, and others. Read More

Kentucky Derby “Winner” Medina Spirit’s Failed Drug Test Confirmed, Win Now In Jeopardy

Medina Spirit’s second positive post-race drug test has been confirmed, which now puts its Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy. Read More

Lil Uzi Vert Removed His $24 Million Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert has reportedly removed the $24 million diamond implanted in his forehead a few short months after he unveiled the new jewelry. Read More

Bar Employee Arrested For Reportedly Cutting Off Boss’ Penis After He Attempted to Rape Her

A woman who worked at a bar in Spain has reportedly been arrested after she cut off her boss’ penis after what she claims was an attempt to rape her. Read More

Chicago Barber Arrested For Fatally Shooting His Client After He Refused To Pay For Haircut

An Illinois barber shot and killed a customer last week after he refused to pay for his $15 haircut. Read More

Father Arrested After Taking Son On Paintball ‘Drive-By’ Resulting In Son Getting Shot With Real Gun

According to officials, a 10-year-old boy was shot in Miami when his father led him on a fake drive-by shooting with a paintball gun, and a terrified homeowner responded by opening fire with actual bullets. Read More

Urban One Kicks Off Black Music Month With New Podcast Series Focusing On Black Music Genres

To celebrate Black Music Month, Urban One has announced a new podcast series, “For the Culture, A History of Black Music.” Read More

Florida Governor Signs Law Banning Transgender Girls From Competing In All-Girl School Sports

On the first day of Pride Month, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning transgender girls from playing on girl’s school sports teams. Read More

LeBron James’s Agent Rich Paul Says White Athletes Don’t Want A Black Agent: ‘They’ll Never Say That. But They Don’t’

LeBron James’s NBA agent Rich Paul says white athletes don’t want a Black agent. Read More

NFL to Halt “Race-Norming” and Review Concussion Claims of Black Players

The NFL pledged to end the use of “race-norming,” which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive functions, in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. On Wednesday (June 2), the league also announced that they planned to review past scores for any potential race bias. Read More

Trump Reportedly Believes He’ll be Reinstated as President by August

Months into President Joe Biden’s first term, supporters of former President Donald Trump are still touting the “big lie” that Trump actually won the 2020 election. Read More

