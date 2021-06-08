City of Cleveland Responds To 2 Mass Shooting Over The Weekend

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Just when we thought it was safe to come out after protecting ourselves from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Cleveland faced another obstacle over this past weekend with 2 mass shootings that resulted in 35 people being shot, 4 stabbed and 3 dead, after a drive by shooting at a graduation and six individuals were shot while standing on a porch outside of a residence in the 4100 block of East 81st Street. Now Clevelander’s are trying to protect themselves as well as their children from violence.

On Monday, Cleveland City Council authorized the city to spend $2.7 million dollars to set up and operate trauma counseling programs in the city’s 22 recreation centers. Read More

Today the City of Cleveland is responding…see video below.

