The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 19 “Girl Crush”

June is Pride Month and the ladies chat about celebrities who recently came out. Guess which co-host has never kissed a girl! Plus, we talk about Mo’Nique’s advice to ditch the bonnets outside & the Real Housewives of Atlanta saga continuing with some alleged cheating.

We’ll wrap it out with the guys shooting their shot in Lore’ls DMs and the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

It’s a new chance to win this month’s $500 Macy’s gift card! Did you enter yet? Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win.

Looking for great Father’s Day gifts?  Check out some of the items we put in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

