The Bijou Star Files: Gary Owens Is Spilling His Own Divorce Tea

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 11, 2021:

Gary Owen Responds To His Estranged Wife’s Comments Alleging That He Doesn’t Support Their Children

Chile! Gary Owen has finally broken his silence, and boy did he come with it! Read more

ELIZABETH WARREN JEFF BEZOS IS LAUGHING AT US!!! We Financed His Space Trip

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is going scorched earth over Jeff Bezos leaving Earth — she’s pissed about his trip to space, and says everyone who pays their taxes should be too. Read more

DRE I’M OFFICIALLY SINGLE!!!

Dr. Dre is officially a very eligible bachelor … because a judge just restored his single status, legally speaking. Read more

JAM MASTER JAY, BIGGIE SMALLS DAUGHTERS DOUGH’ING IT RIGHT… Bring NY Pizza to L.A. with Dope Twist!!!

Tyra Myricks believes she has a solution to a notorious L.A. problem — she’s bringing New York-style pizza to the West Coast, and tells us she’s making it with the right ingredients. Read more

Eve And Trina Named Next Verzuz Battle

One time for the ladies! Eve and Trina will be the next Verzuz battle and they’re about to rep hard for the female emcees! Read more

Quavo & Kendrick Perkins Squash Their Beef On ESPN’s ‘First Take’ (Video)

Twitter was on fire after Quavo was trending following his appearance on ESPN’s show ‘First Take’ earlier today. Read more

Lori Harvey Seemingly Responds To Future’s “Tell Steve Harvey I Don’t Want Her” Lyric: “I Just Try To Stay Up Here & Take The High Road In Every Situation”

For the past few months, Future has been showing off his new lady, Dess Dior, but he still found time to seemingly shade Lori on a track with 42 Dugg. Read more

Logan Paul Addresses Circulating Stories That Floyd Mayweather Knocked Him Out During Their Exhibition Match

While some folks expressed disappointment that the boxing champion didn’t knock out the YouTuber, others on social media were speculating Logan actually did tap out at one point. On Monday, a video began circulating on social media allegedly showing Floyd knocking Logan out but holding him up to continue the show. Read more

The Hill Got ‘Em! These Cops And Suspect Took A ‘Break’ During A Foot Chase (Video)

Earlier this week, a video that shows three cops and an alleged suspect taking a lil’ breather during a foot chase caused some funny frenzy on Twitter. Read more

‘Married To Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Gets Dragged For Advising Job Seekers To ‘Work For Free’ To Impress Prospective Employers

“Married To Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly is facing some backlash for offering job tips on her Twitter that several people found less than helpful. Read more

Simon Guobadia Posts Heartfelt Message To Porsha Williams Complete With A Quote From ‘Jerry Maguire’

Taking to Instagram, Simon Guobadia posted a photo of himself and Porsha Williams with a heartfelt caption that included a very popular line from one of the biggest movies of the 90s. Read more

Falynn Guobadia Speaks in First Interview Since Husband Simon Announced His New Engagement, Reveals If She Blames Porsha Williams for Her Divorce [Video]

Falynn Guobadia is sharing her ‘truth’ once and for all. Read more

CDC Set To Hold “Emergency Meeting” Following Increasing Cases Of Heart Inflammation In Those Who Have Taken Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines

The Centers For Disease Control recently announced its plans for an “emergency meeting” after hundreds of users of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed cases of heart inflammation. Read more

Diddy & J. Cole Link Up Seemingly Squashing Their Beef

It looks like it’s all “Love” between Diddy and J. Cole per his newest Instagram post. It seems that the men have buried the hatchet and let their beef die down. Read more

New Aaliyah Biography Reveals She Secretly Dated Static Major Who Initially Wrote ‘Are You That Somebody’ To Her (Exclusive)

The late Aaliyah’s ‘Are You That Somebody’ is a timeless hit, but there are a lot of things fans don’t know about one of Aaliyah’s biggest hit records, like the fact that the song was recorded and produced with less than 24-hour notice. Read more

Black Community Fighting to Buy Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Out of Fear of it Being Gentrified, Plaza is Home to Black-Owned Businesses and Black Culture in Los Angeles

The Black community is working to own its beloved Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza because they are worried it will be gentrified. Read more

Man Charged With Felony After Allegedly Stealing Hundreds Of Blank COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

A man has been charged with allegedly stealing hundreds of blank COVID-19 vaccine cards from his place of employment. Read more

One Of The Five ‘Marijuana Mansions’ In L.A. Has Been Sold For $44 Million

A 50,000-square-foot compound in Brentwood was built to be a haven for marijuana smokers, and it’s now been sold for $44 million. Read more

Florida High School Yearbook Distribution Paused Over Dedicated Section To Black Lives Matter

A high school in Florida has suspended its annual yearbook distribution due to a dedicated section on Black Lives Matter and its students’ involvement in the controversial movement. Read more

Scottie Pippen’s Memoir Gives His POV Of Bulls Dynasty Story; Appears To Throw Shade At Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen’s upcoming memoir will apparently tell stories he’s kept to himself “for years.” Read more

El Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty To Helping Run The Sinaloa Drug Cartel

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexico’s most infamous drug kingpin, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, pleaded guilty Thursday to helping him run the powerful and violent Sinaloa cartel and aiding her husband in his dramatic escape from a Mexican prison. Read more

Usher Trends On Twitter For Interesting Fashion Choice

Last night, R&B legend Usher was trending on Twitter for wearing extremely short shorts set with a pair of white Prada boots. Read more

Digital Underground Founder Shock G’s Cause of Death Revealed

On April 22, Digital Underground founder Shock G was discovered unresponsive in a Tampa, Florida hotel room, sending shivers down the Hip Hop community’s spine. Read more

Virginia Tech Football Player Charged With Murder Of Man He Met On Dating App Who He Believed Was A Woman

New details have emerged in the case of a Virginia Tech football player accused of murdering a man he met on a dating app and believed was a woman. Read more

Milwaukee Woman Set Sleeping Husband On Fire After Suspecting He Poisoned Her Chicken Wings

A Milwaukee woman faces multiple charges after setting her sleeping husband on fire because she thought he poisoned her chicken wings. Read more

Coco Gauff Now The Youngest Player To Make The Grand Slam Quarterfinal In 15 Years

Coco Gauff is making history as the youngest tennis player in 15 years to make the Grand Slam Quarterfinal. Read more

Anti-Vaxxer Nurse Fails Miserably While Trying to Prove Insane Magnet Theory [Video]

An Ohio nurse who’s against vaccines attempted to prove that COVID-19 vaccines make people magnetic — she was unsuccessful. Read more

Fantasia Barrino Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter from NICU: ‘Almost Home’

Fantasia Barrino is giving fans an update on her newborn daughter, Keziah’s, health journey. Read more

Halle Berry on Rappers Name-Dropping Her in Songs: ‘I Love It’ [Photos + Video]

Halle Berry has always been that girl. So much so, her name is constantly being dropped in music. Read more

2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Him Over: ‘I Didn’t Realize When He Came Out’ [Video]

A Virginia family is in mourning after a 2-year-old boy was accidentally run over by his father in their driveway. Read more

Florida Youth Minister Arrested After Teen Finds Hidden Camera in Church Bathroom [Video]

37-year-old Calvary Baptist Church employee David Nims has been arrested and charged with felony voyeurism after a 14-year-old discovered a hidden camera in the church bathroom. Read more

Trump Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for data from House Intelligence Committee Democrats, sources say

Prosecutors in the Trump administration Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for data from the accounts of House Intelligence Committee Democrats — including Chairman Adam Schiff — along with their staff and family members as part of a leak investigation, an Intelligence Committee official and a source familiar with the matter confirmed… Read more

Concerts, games, family events returning to Wolstein Center this fall

The arena, which served as Ohio’s first mass vaccination site, is now clear of vaccines and gearing up for entertainment events. Read more

E-Check elimination bill passes the Ohio House of Representatives

The bill now faces an uncertain fate in the Ohio Senate. Read more

