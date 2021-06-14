LOCAL NEWS: Dennis Kucinich Announces He’s Once Again Running for Mayor

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of Cleveland and Ohio’s most iconic politicians made a huge announcement at a press conference on June 14 at 5 p.m.

Dennis Kucinich is running for Mayor of the city, the same position he had ran for in the late 1970’s and won before exiting that role just as the 1980’s arrived.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Kucinich served as Cleveland mayor from 1977 to 1979 and was often referred to as, “The boy mayor.” He was a member of Cleveland City Council and the Ohio Senate before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1997. Kucinich was defeated by Rep. Marcy Kaptur in 2012 after districts were redrawn.

Part of his plan that was brought up in the press conference include combating homelessness and working “to lift up the community, “with a little bit of hope and a little bit of effort.””

Kucinich also wants to “invest in the police department where officers are equipped to protect” the neighborhoods and Downtown.

He is pushing to “create a safe and peaceful city and push for teaching children in the schools how to live peacefully with one another” as part of his new campaign.

Among those alongside Kucinich at the press conference was his wife Professor Elizabeth Kucinich.

Kucinich will soon join a crowded field that already includes radio personality-turned-Cleveland councilman Basheer Jones, former councilman Zack Reed, state Senator Sandra Williams and non-profit leader Justin Bibb.

Do you think Kucinich has a chance to win the Cleveland mayoral race?

