Power Book III: Raising Kanan Official Trailer Has Dropped [VIDEO]

James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick and crew developed a cut like following of the Starz television show ‘Power’, the brain child of rapper 50 Cent, Curtis Jackson and super television writer and producer, Courtney A. Kemp, the writer that isn’t afraid to kill anyone off. Fans were sick to their stomach when they learned ‘Power’ was coming to an end not mention the killing of Ghost however 50 Cent who has came to be an excellent producer, figured out a Marvel way to give Team Power a rising from what was presumed dead the trilogy Power spinoffs.

Like most we were scared because the original Power was a tough act to follow but 50 and Courtney A. Kemp didn’t disappoint with “Power Book II: Ghost” starring the Queen of R&B Mary J. Blige, Method Man of Wu Tang clan with Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq James St. Patrick, taking over where he made his dad left over. At the end of a phenomenal season I of “Power Book II: Ghost” a sequel to ‘Power’ the count down began for the prequel “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” featuring Mary J. Blige, Method Man and Omar Epps.

Now without further ado Starz dropped the official trailer of where it all started from “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” however the premiere is drawing close, July 18 on Starz.

Take a look at the official trailer below

