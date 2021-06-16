The Bijou Star Files: This Woman Was Robbed at Cicadapoint !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 16, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

‘You want the truth?’ Ohio woman robbed at cicada-point tells her story

The story has haunted her for nearly 35 years. Robbery while threatened by a cicada. Marquisa Kellogg just can’t shake it. Read More

NIH researchers find more evidence Covid was circulating in the US in December 2019

Researchers have found more evidence that coronavirus was circulating at low levels across the United States as early as December 2019 — weeks before the first officially reported cases. Read More

MUSICARES ANNOUNCES FINAL $2M COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDING

MusiCares already reportedly distributed $25 million to tens of thousands of music professionals, and plan to distribute $2 million more. Read More

MacKenzie Scott donates $2.7B, cites fortune ‘enabled by systems in need of change’

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said she is troubled by the increasing concentration of wealth among a small proportion of individuals. Read More

U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden views on Harvard admissions dispute

The lawsuit accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian American applicants in violation of a landmark 1964 federal civil rights law. Read More

Florida governor signs new bill requiring K-12 public schools to hold moment of silence each day

All K-12 public schools in Florida will hold a moment of silence at the start of the day starting next school year, according to a bill signed into law Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read More

STDs reach all-time high for sixth consecutive year in the US. Is your state in the top 10?

In 2019 alone, there were more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This marks the sixth consecutive year of record-breaking cases of sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S. Read More

Dutch Princess Turns Down $1.9 Million Annual Allowance Because It Would Make Her ‘Uncomfortable’

The heir to the Dutch throne has turned down her upcoming $1.9 million annual allowances because she said it would make her “uncomfortable.” Read More

‘Pure insanity’: Emails detail Trump’s pressure on Justice Department to overturn election

Trump’s White House badgered federal officials behind the scenes while he pushed unsubstantiated claims of election fraud on Twitter. Read More

Man who fathered 94 children with 39 wives dies in India

Ziona Chana lived with his family in a vast, four-story pink structure with around 100 rooms in a remote village that became a tourist attraction. Read More

4 dead, 4 wounded in mass shooting on Chicago’s Southside

A 2-year-old girl who was taken from the scene after the incident appears unhurt, police said. Read More

Viral video shows Maryland police use Taser on teen to enforce vaping ban

In a separate incident also caught on video, an officer can be seen repeatedly thrusting his knee into one teen who was already pinned to the ground by other officers. Read More

Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to Los Angeles to face further sexual assault charges

A New York judge on Tuesday approved Harvey Weinstein’s extradition to Los Angeles County so that the imprisoned former movie producer can face further sexual assault charges. Read More

Jobless Indiana residents sue governor for ending pandemic unemployment benefits early

In what may be the first lawsuit aimed at stopping GOP-led states from terminating pandemic unemployment benefits early, jobless workers in Indiana are challenging Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to cease the payments — including the $300 weekly federal boost — at the end of this week. Read More

JAY-Z Sues ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Album Cover Photog …YOU’RE EXPLOITING MY NAME & IMAGE!!!

A rep for Mannion tells us, “Mr. Mannion has created iconic images of Mr. Carter over the years, and is proud that these images have helped to define the artist that Jay-Z is today. Mr. Mannion has the utmost respect for Mr. Carter and his body of work, and expects that Mr. Carter would similarly respect the rights of artists and creators who have helped him achieve the heights to which he has ascended. Read More

‘HARLEY QUINN’ ANIMATED SERIES DC CUTS BATMAN ORAL SEX SCENE… ‘Heroes Don’t Do That’

Not-so-fun fact about Batman — he doesn’t go down … or so we’ve learned after DC Comics dropped the hammer on an oral sex scene in the “Harley Quinn” animated series. Read More

YOUNG DOLPH AND MEGAN THEE STALLION SETTLE 600,000 LAWSUIT

In March of last year, Young Dolph collabed with Houston hottie Megan The Stallion for their Juicy J-produced single titled “RNB.” The song went on to do its numbers but Megan and Dolph would be slapped with a 600,000$ lawsuit from goth and, Midnight Syndicate after claiming that their beat was stolen for the upbeat hip-hop track. Read More

DRIVER ACCUSED OF KILLING NICKI MINAJ’S FATHER DENIES ACCUSATIONS

Just as her hiatus took place, reports surfaced that Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj was fatally struck in a hit and run in Long Island, New York. Charles Polevich, 70 years old, turned himself into law enforcement after being unidentified for several days. Polevich would then be released on a $250,000 bond. Read More

DRE SAYS HE’S “FEELING FANTASTIC” FOLLOWING BRAIN ANEURYSM

Back in January, music and hip hop fans were shocked to hear about legendary super-producer Dr. Dre having a brain aneurysm just two weeks into the new year. Fans awaited news about Dre’s condition, and in just a few days, he was back home. Read More

Rick Ross Reveals He Cuts His Own Grass to Save Money, Takes Him Five Hours

Rick Ross is not shy about flexing his lavish spending habits in his songs. But the Miami Bawse also knows how to cut corners when it comes to saving his money. Read More

BIG MEECH SET FOR EARLY RELEASE AFTER BEING GRANTED SENTENCE REDUCTION

A report from AllHipHop has confirmed that convicted drug kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory has been set for early release after a sentence reduction shortened his time by three years. Read More

Saweetie Implies She Doesn’t Believe In Returning Gifts After A Breakup

Outside of all the emotions that follow a breakup, one of the hardest things is getting back your stuff. Now, what’s considered to be part of that “stuff” is the question and “gifts” is the topic. Read More

Amazon Execs Are Worried They Won’t Have Anyone To Hire Because Workers Quit So Often

A new report shows that executives at Amazon are concerned they’ll run out of people to hire because their workers are constantly quitting. Read More

L.A. Dentist Accused Of Sexually Abusing Patients; Would Target Immigrants And Low-Income Women

A Los Angeles dentist has been accused of sexually abusing patients. The patients he would target the most were immigrants and women with low-income, reports show. Read More

Brother of Simone Biles rushed by victim’s mother in court after murder acquittal

The mother of a man who was fatally shot had an emotional outburst in court Tuesday after Tevin Biles-Thomas, brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, was acquitted of a 2018 triple homicide. Read More

TESSICA BROWN LAUNCHING MY OWN HAIRCARE LINE …Inspired By Gorilla Glue!!!

“Gorilla Glue Girl” is coming out with her own line of haircare products, and says they’ll hold a ponytail like glue, but without the nightmare side effects she infamously endured. Read More

VINCE WILFORK SON CHARGED WITH STEALING SB RINGS… Other Jewelry

Vince Wilfork’s son has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $300k-worth of jewelry from the ex-NFL star … including his 2 Super Bowl rings. Read More

Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Her Wants in Marriage with Husband Jeezy – Including ‘Hot and Heavy’ Sex

Jeannie Mai is really enjoying her marriage to Jeezy. Read More

Senate Approves Bill to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday

The Senate has unanimously passed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Read More

Alleged Carjacker Returns Toddler to Mom After Realizing Girl Was Inside Car He’s Accused of Stealing

A Chicago man who is believed to have been trying to steal a car from a woman drove off with her toddler in the backseat before circling back to return the little girl. Read More

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Says Paparazzi Caused PTSD & Severe Paranoia

Paris Jackson recently opened up about how being the daughter of one of the most well-known–and polarizing–celebrities has continued to affect her. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: