Nicki Minaj’s Mom Files $150 Million Lawsuit On Two Companies For Negligence In Robert Maraj’s Hit-And-Run Death

The death of a family member can be tough for anyone, but we’re sure it’s even more difficult when going through that pain in the public eye. For a world-renowned hip-hop superstar like Nicki Minaj, you can add about 100-times that pressure.

With that said, it was very hard news to hear when it was reported earlier this year that her father, Robert Maraj, was killed in a hit-and-run accident back in February. Of course we’d expect that to be particularly rough on Minaj’s mom, Carol Maraj, but it’s looking like Mama Minaj wants a big payout for her loss — think $150 million big!

As outlets like The Jasmine Brand are reporting, Carol Maraj is seeking monetary damages against Keyspan Energy and Robert J. Banker Construction for negligence in the death of Robert Maraj. Keyspan was reportedly contracted by the city to replace the lighting at the intersection where Robert was killed.

Based off Mrs. Maraj’s claims, “[Robert’s death] was due and occasioned by the negligent acts of defendant KEYSTONE, its agents, servants and superiors in the performance of work, maintenance, operation and control of the subject worksite with utter disregard of the result upon the rights and safety of the plaintiff, either alone or in conjunction with its agents.”

Robert J. Banker Construction comes into the picture because, as Maraj also claims, they were hired to work on the same intersection. She feels like both companies failed to keep the worksite safe, thus giving way to the turn of events that took Robert Maraj‘s life.

The driver, Charles Polevich, was originally sued for $150 million as well for his part in the killing and fleeing the scene afterward. The 70-year-old hit back though by denying any wrongdoing, claiming Robert was, “reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street.” Polevich not only has an excuse for his fleeing — “personal emergency” — but also wants the case dismissed altogether. A judge has not yet ruled on his request.

We pray that Carol Maraj, Nicki and their entire family can find peace during this time. As far as the $150 million lawsuit, well, bless up.

Nicki Minaj's Mom Files $150 Million Lawsuit On Two Companies For Negligence In Robert Maraj's Hit-And-Run Death

