Eve Verzuz Trina Went Down Now Swizz Beatz Teases Lil Kim Has Got Next

The Verzuz phenomenon is still going strong since being created by iconic Hip Hop producers, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, for COVID-19 pandemic shelter in entertainment, and although the world is opening back up Verzuz is still rolling strong.

Wednesday night the first lady of Ruff Ryders, the Pit Bull in a skirt, Eve went head to head with rapper Trina, marking the first time to female rappers had gone head to head on Verzuz.

Eve Verzuz Trina

Who’s that girl? Eve’s that girl and Trina, the two legendary female rappers competed on Instagram Live from 2 different countries brought the heat with their hits, hood classic and vicious glam swag all without any technical difficulties, making this classic Hip Hop battle still a hot trending topic on social media. But at the end of the day it was all about Hip Hop and love for Eve and Trina.

Ironically, originally back in March Trina reported that she want to do a Verzuz with her idol, Hip Hop legend as well as first lady of Junior Mafia, rapper Lil Kim, well at the end of Eve Verzuz Trina, Verzuz originator Swizz Beatz teased in the comments that Lil Kim could possibly have next and social media went wild trying to figure out who her battle would be with. Fan favorites are of course with her arch nemesis, Foxy Brown while new school Hip Hop fans would like to see Lil Kim go toe to toe with Nicki Minaj.

Did you miss Eve Verzuz Trina? Or do you want to relive the moment while sitting at your desk at work? Whatever the case take a look at the video below.

