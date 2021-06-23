LOCAL NEWS: Swensons Has Announced an Opening Date For Its Willoughby Location!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A Northeast Ohio favorite among burger fans has officially set a date for when its newest location will open up for business.

Swensons Drive-In has penciled in Monday, July 19 as the day its addition in Willoughby will start serving up those delicious burgers, sandwiches, fries, snacks and milkshakes to everyone who visits.

There is also hours that have been set in the spot once occupied by Denny’s.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Swensons in Willoughby is located on 34725 Euclid Avenue. It will be open from 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Founded in 1934 by Buchtel High School grad Wesley T. “Pop” Swenson, the popular burger chain was solely an Akron area staple for decades before finally expanding to Stark and Cuyahoga counties in 2001. In recent years, stores have been popping up all over Ohio, including five around Columbus and others more locally in University Heights, North Olmsted, and Avon. The historic and popular Akron-based drive-in chain is a favorite among many in and from Northeast Ohio, including multi-NBA champ and current Los Angeles Lakers superstar (and Akron native) LeBron James, who happens to be a huge fan of the Galley Boy burger, which is known for having “two special sauces on a toasted bun topped off with a green olive.” There will be some pre-opening festivities that will take place before the official opening. To follow up on what will be taking place at the new Willoughby location, check out Swensons on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Swenson’s is already asking Twitter users what their first orders will be at the latest location to welcome foodies: There is even a secret menu that is available and you can find out more on that right here. Are you excited to see Swensons coming to Willoughby in July?

