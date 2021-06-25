CLOSE
Original Cast Of The Five Heartbeats Reunite At The Tribeca Film Festival

Nights like this I wish that rain drops would fall, well not on the night when the original cast of the ‘The Five Heartbeats’ reunited at The Tribeca Film Festival 2021 to celebrate the urban classic, (can you believe), 30th year anniversary.  Big Red’s office hours were from 9 to 5, but he too allotted space in his busy schedule from hanging folks over a balcony to attend the 30th year celebration were the original cast reunited at the Tribeca Film Festival to discuss the making of the film and its impact on Black culture.

Release in 1991 “The Five Heartbeats” directed by as well as starring Robert Townsend, Leon, Harry J. Lennix, Michael Wright and Tico Wells and co-written by the legendary Keenan Ivory Wayans is a cult legend fictional film, about the rise and fall of a 1960s R&B group that was modeled after Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops.   The ‘The Five Heartbeats’ comprised of two brothers played by Leon and Robert Townsend who were singers as well as musicians/song writers who’s rise and fall affected their family relationship in a fashion that is tailor made for Reality Hour.

Take a look at the reunion photo and Five Heartbeat Highlight videos below.

