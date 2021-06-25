United Airlines Flight 1258 Rocked An All-Black Flight Crew For Juneteenth

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

June 19, 1865, Union Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. June 17, 2021 President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth bill into law. Then on June 20, 2021 United Airlines in celebration of Juneteenth rocked an all black flight crew that flew on flight 1258 from Houston to Chicago O’Hare.

To show how amazing a celebration as well as historic way to commemorate Juneteenth with an all black flight crew, according to studies only 2.47% of United States aircraft pilots and flight engineers are Black.

According to United Arlines pilot, who was part of the all black crew on flight 1258, Deon Byrn who said years ago he would not have been able to fly as a pilot because of the color of skin, had this to say

“A lot of people say, ‘Oh, what’s the big deal, a bunch of Black people are just flying from here to there,’ but it is a big deal,”…“In the aviation industry, people have always questioned if we were as safe or as competent. And we are careful. We’re very competent.”

Take a look at the video below

