CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

How You Can Get FREE Bagels from Panera Bread, Though You Have to Be Vaccinated

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Vadnais Heights, Minnesota. Panera Bread company logo. Panera Bread Company is an American chain store of bakery-cafŽ fast casual restaurants.

Source: UCG / Getty

There are a lot of pluses to getting the vaccine to protect yourself from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to extending your life, you also get some freebies from some of your favorite places!

The latest to offer a free item is the popular fresh casual chain Panera Bread and if you have already received any of the vaccine options, you can get a free bagel.

Panera is offering those free bagels daily at “participating restaurants” from July 2 through July 4, which also happens to be Independence Day.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the ‘We Can Do This’ campaign,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread, in the release. “We have come through one of our nation’s greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic.”

While the bagels are going to be free for a short time, expect to pay for any of the spreads to go along with that treat.

More can be found in the chain’s press release right here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Bruce Bennett and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of UCG and Getty Images

Happy Birthday Solange: 20 Images Of Her Finest Moments In Fashion
Solange Knowles covers Harper's Bazaar digital issue
20 photos

Videos
Latest
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
How You Can Get FREE Bagels from Panera…
 2 hours ago
06.25.21
Dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell Discusses The Best Time…
 6 hours ago
06.25.21
Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The…
 7 hours ago
06.25.21
Media tour at Miami International Airport
United Airlines Flight 1258 Rocked An All-Black Flight…
 8 hours ago
06.25.21
Exclusives
Close