Queen Latifah Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 BET Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

All hail the Queen, that was crowned with a Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 BET Awards, Latifah.

51 year old Dana Owens AKA Queen Latifah dropped U.N.I.T.Y on us in 1993 demanding respect as a women in Hip Hop asking the question “who you callin a B—-h, who callin a H—?”, 28 years later with a career that crossed over from Hip Hop to movies and television Queen Latifah was the ‘Equalizer’ for all women in Hip Hop. Last night Queen Latifah humbly and emotionally accepted Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 BET Awards while being cheered on by the ladies first in Hip Hop such as Rapsody, Monie Love, Lil Kim and MC Lyte along with her sister thespian with whom she acted along side in iconic movies such as ‘Set It Off’ and ‘Girl’s Trip’ Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Thank you so much, everyone. Thank you, my sisters – y’all my sisters in the name of rap. You always have been. I’m so extremely moved that I don’t even know what to say. Let me just say that I want to thank God because God designed this whole thing to be this way,”

Queen Latifah also gave props to her A1 since day one, Shakim Compere, her business partner in Flavor Unit Entertainment.

“Shakim, I thank you right now for keeping your promise to my mother, to always protect me. Thank you for always protecting me and loving me. I love you for that.”

Take a look at Queen Latifah accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award, plus the tribute to her by her sisters in Hi Hop at 2021 BET Awards in the video below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: