Wendy Williams Threw Shade, Tabitha Brown Threw Her Prayer [VIDEO]

New comer to the hit series on Showtime ‘The Chi’ actress Tabitha Brown that plays the recurring role of Octavia, (she’s the lady that Kiesha is allegedly giving her baby to), made a name for herself by being a viral vegan TikTok sensation, with the promise to her husband police officer Chance Brown that held her down while she chased her dream, she in turn would retire him so that he could chase his. The Brown’s that walk by faith and always put God 1st above all, prayers were heard and blessings delivered. So Tabitha Brown told her husband that he could officially retire.

Wendy Williams then decided to make Tabitha Brown’s jubilation a shade throwing comment during her ‘Hot Topics’ saying that her testimony with her now ex-husband/manager Kevin Hunter would be Tabitha’s.

“NOPE” “I was married to one of those. ‘I make the money!’ ‘Go live your dreams! Open a business! Go, go, go!’ “I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. ‘Live your dream’…

Tabitha Brown’s phone started blowing up after the comments, but instead of blowing up on Wendy Williams attempt to shade her family, Tabitha Brown chose to cover Wendy Williams in prayer.

Good Morning @wendyshow ❤️🙏🏾 Keep God FIRST! This is my word and prayer for @wendyshow and anyone else that doesn’t understand this type of love and support❤️. God bless y’all! #tabithabrown

Whew Chile, may the church say Amen!! Now that’s how you address shade thrown by haters.

Take a look at Tabitha Brown read Wendy Williams in prayer in the video below.

