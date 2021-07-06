LOCAL NEWS: Red Lobster Looking to Hire at Its Northeast Ohio Locations

One of the many popular and well-known sit-down restaurant chains is hiring across Northeast Ohio.
Red Lobster is hosting several hiring events where they plan on adding to their staff at its 12 locations. Each spot is looking to bring in additional help in multiple areas, so if you are interested, apply online.
Then attend any of the locations below on July 7 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
These are the participating locations:
-
255 Graff Road, S.E., New Philadelphia
-
3805 Burbank Road, Wooster
-
2322 West 4Th Street, Mansfield
-
6935 Midway Mall, Elyria
-
7744 Reynolds Rd, Mentor
-
7607 Day Drive, Parma
-
1090 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls
-
3901 Medina Road, Akron
-
3013 North Ridge Rd. East, Ashtabula
-
25615 Brookpark Rd, North Olmsted
-
17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville
-
4600 Belden Village Ave, Canton
