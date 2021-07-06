LOCAL NEWS: Red Lobster Looking to Hire at Its Northeast Ohio Locations

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the many popular and well-known sit-down restaurant chains is hiring across Northeast Ohio.

Red Lobster is hosting several hiring events where they plan on adding to their staff at its 12 locations. Each spot is looking to bring in additional help in multiple areas, so if you are interested, apply online.

Then attend any of the locations below on July 7 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

These are the participating locations:

255 Graff Road, S.E., New Philadelphia

3805 Burbank Road, Wooster

2322 West 4Th Street, Mansfield

6935 Midway Mall, Elyria

7744 Reynolds Rd, Mentor

7607 Day Drive, Parma

1090 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls

3901 Medina Road, Akron

3013 North Ridge Rd. East, Ashtabula

25615 Brookpark Rd, North Olmsted

17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

4600 Belden Village Ave, Canton

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Christopher Leggett and Getty Images