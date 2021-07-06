Rachel Nichols Benched By ESPN For The 2021 NBA Finals After Audio Leak

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

ESPN’S NBA sideline reporter/host Rachel Nichols went viral after a conversation she had with LeBron James publicist about her feelings about ESPN wanting to pair her up with rising star Maria Taylor and to paraphrase how she wasn’t going to let ESPN’s diversity issues derail her job, while LBJ’s publicist Adam Mendelsohn basically high five’d her sediments then spoke of how he was exhausted by Black Lives Matter while offering her some advise on how flip the script on ESPN. Rachel Nichols didn’t realize she was taping her conversation nor transmitting it outside the NBA a bubble when someone at ESPN bursted her bubble and leaked it…allegedly.

Inquiring minds were wondering how ESPN was going to handle the leak scandal, right before the NBA Finals no less. However while we were waiting for ESPN to make their move Rachel Nichols apologized:

“So the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don’t be the story. And I don’t plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals,” “But I also don’t want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN. How deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team.”

Unfortunately for Rachel Nichols, ESPN, decided to go Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams, and sing their own version of ‘Too Much, Too Little, Too Late’, (Yes, it’s over, the chips are down, nearly all our bridges tumbled down)

ESPN announced today that Rachel Nichol’s is being benched from the NBA Finals.

Nichols would no longer be on sidelines and would just do The Jump, with Malika Andrews taking on reporting duties for the Finals alongside Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson.

We wonder if King James publicist is on borrowed time…#IJS

Also On 93.1 WZAK: