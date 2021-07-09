Shaunie O’Neal Dating Keion Henderson, Pastor of Houston’s Light House Church

Continue reading Congrats! Kierra Sheard Gets Married [WEDDING PHOTOS]

Congrats! Kierra Sheard Gets Married [WEDDING PHOTOS]

Congratulations are in order for Kierra Sheard who tied the knot this month! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Kierra and her husband Jordan Kelly shared photos of their intimate wedding celebration this week on Instagram, further declaring their love for each other. “I love you [Jordan],” Kierra wrote. “I’m so excited and honored to be your wife. With God at the center, us staying committed, putting our work in it, Here’s to forever. Forever & ever.” RELATED: Who Is Kierra Sheard’s Husband, Jordan Kelly? [PHOTOS] Jordan, who noted that a bigger celebration would take place once COVID-19 passes, shared the same sentiments: “I love you my wife. I am now your husband and I promise to guard and protect your heart with all of me! We are one!” RELATED: “No, I’m Not Nervous About My Wedding Night” Kierra Sheard And Fiancé Jordan Kelly Answer Fan Questions Kierra wore a sleek white gown accompanied by white and cream roses she says represented home, her late grandmother and evolution. “It was the details, colors, and the butterflies for me. Seeing the butterflies made me break! My mother’s choice in home decor (for the special rooms) have always had cream/white and floral prints. Hence, there’s a twist, in the decor with reflection of the most important women in my life on a very special day. Nanna loved butterflies and after she went away I kept seeing white butterflies landing on my back deck,” she wrote on Instagram. “I asked @reneemarieevents to include them, and she did. I saw my bouquet for the first time with a butterfly, and it was like Nanna was saying “I’m here”. I broke and said ‘I want my Nanna.’ Mommy grabbed and hugged me tight and I said, ‘but I’m grateful you’re here Mommy.’ I’ve dreamed of being the kind of wife, and mother, I’ve seen my mother and Nanna be. The colors represented home and the butterflies were for evolution. 2020 has taught me a lot about love, time, and what’s truly valuable. My greatest achievements are loving those who have loved me. Thank you for all of the congrats, prayers, and love! I can’t wait for the official wedding celebration!” RELATED: Kierra Sheard Shares Engagement Photos See photos from the newly weds below! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!