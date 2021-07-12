LOCAL NEWS: Another Fight at a Northeast Ohio Chuck E. Cheese’s, This Time in Fairlawn

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Here is a most recent story that gives new meaning to ruining things for the kids.

Another Chuck E. Cheese’s in the Cleveland and Akron area was the scene of a physical altercation involving adults.

The latest location where the latest fight took place was on the night of July 11 before 11 p.m. in Fairlawn on W. Market Street.

Police responded to “a call about a fight at the arcade” as mentioned in a report.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

When officers arrived they say they saw people yelling at each other, pushing over tables and knocking chairs into the party next to them. Police say two men got into a physical fight and started throwing punches.

No charges or arrests have been made due to “conflicting statements” regarding the fight.

It appears that the popular children’s attraction is becoming more dangerous to visit, thanks to some unruly adults.

