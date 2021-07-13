CLOSE
16 Year Old Girl Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting 17 Year Old

According to NBC4i, Columbus police have arrested a 16-year-old girl accused of fatally shooting another teenager.

Police said Tuesday morning that the girl was arrested without incident by SWAT unit officers. She is expected to be charged in the death of 17-year-old Jayce O’Neal.

Police say that at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1800 block of Ridgebury Drive on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found O’Neal suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Doctor’s West Hospital, where she later died.

For the full NBC4 story click here

16 Year Old Girl Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting 17 Year Old  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

