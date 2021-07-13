According to NBC4i, Columbus police have arrested a 16-year-old girl accused of fatally shooting another teenager.
Police said Tuesday morning that the girl was arrested without incident by SWAT unit officers. She is expected to be charged in the death of 17-year-old Jayce O’Neal.
Police say that at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1800 block of Ridgebury Drive on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found O’Neal suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Doctor’s West Hospital, where she later died.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Fantastic Voyage Sail Away Song of the Day Contest
- Register to Win: Cincy Soul Fest 2021 Tickets & Hotel Accommodations
- 13th Annual WZAK Family Day at the Zoo
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Get Ready For a New Ice Cream Flavor: Mac and Cheese!!!
- LOCAL NEWS: Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Will No Longer Remain Open Outside of Special Events
- The Bijou Star Files: How About This For A Collab…Diddy and TD Jakes
- Ben Crump Is Taking The Case Of A White Teen Killed By Police [VIDEO]
- Arrest Made in Connection with the Murder of Boog The Bandit
- Medical Mixup: Wrong Patient Given Kidney At Ohio Hospital
- Stephen A. Smith Apologized For His Remarks About MLB Shohei Ohtani
- Chloe Bailey Heats the ‘Gram Up in New Ivy Park Swimsuit Collection
- Willow Smith Proves She’s All Grown Up In The July Issue Of Nylon Magazine
- 16 Year Old Girl Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting 17 Year Old
16 Year Old Girl Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting 17 Year Old was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com