Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57

With news we’re sure no one will be happy to hear, hip-hop pioneer Biz Markie has unfortunately been pronounced dead after weeks of unconfirmed reports surrounding his health spanning from a long battle with diabetes.
TMZ is exclusively confirming the news via a family source, who says Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital earlier this evening at 6:25 PM. The outlet also says his wife, Tara Hall, was there to hold his hand for his final breath.
More via TMZ:
“TMZ broke the story, Biz was hospitalized last summer for an ailment his rep told us was related to his Type II Diabetes. At the time, the rep said, “He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome.”
Biz, the Harlem-born, Long Island-raised hitmaker during rap’s Golden Era, made a name for himself due to his unmistakeable skills as human beatbox icon. His place as the “Clown Prince Of Hip Hop” was cemented with Top 40 classics like “Just A Friend,” and he even went on to become a well-respected foodie by teaching a cooking class in Washington, D.C. It goes without saying that his talents were limitless, and we’ll surely miss his presence.
R.I.P. forever, Biz Markie. Reminisce on his classic hit “Just A Friend” below, which definitely afforded the late legend tons of success decades after the song’s release:
15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie
1. Biz and the Yo Gabba Gabba Crew
1 of 14
Big love to Biz Markie. You taught my kid to beatbox. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tjHdOyF6hu— Peter Hodgson (@iheartguitar) July 1, 2021
2. Mary J Blige, Biz Markie & Doug E Fresh - 2014 Essence Music FestivalSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Men In Black 2 Beatbox Scene3 of 14
4. Biz at Pitbull's 2017 New Year's Revolution in MiamiSource:WENN 4 of 14
5. Fun with Big Daddy Kane and Biz
5 of 14
6. Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys and Biz Markie
6 of 14
7. Sesame Street Remake of "Just a Friend"7 of 14
8. Biz Gets Love On 'The Boondocks'
8 of 14
9. Biz and Snoop at an MTV Pool Party in 2005Source:WENN 9 of 14
10. Biz Markie & DC Young Fly Get Into A Beat Boxing Match10 of 14
11. The Legendary Juice Crew
11 of 14
12. Big Daddy Kane's Birthday Party - 1989Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. Biz Beatboxes 'Just a Friend' at People Magazine's Studio13 of 14
14. Biz Markie at Kensington High Street in London, 1988. Gone but NEVER Forgotten!Source:Getty 14 of 14
