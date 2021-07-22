LOCAL NEWS: Proposed Land Bridge in Downtown Cleveland to Get ODOT Funding

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

For a long time in Downtown Cleveland, Mall B and C has been separated from both FirstEnergy Stadium and a good chunk of North Coast Harbor, essentially closing off much needed access to the lake. The shoreway and train access played big roles into that separation.

Now, there will possibly be a way to connect the two together.

The City of Cleveland is getting help from The Ohio Department of Transportation with funding “and engineering work” for a project involving a land bridge connecting the two malls with the stadium that is the home to the Cleveland Browns, whose owners are involved with the bridge.

ODOT is setting aside $2.5 million to the City for the new Downtown and lakefront project.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Renderings of the work commissioned by Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have come up with a tree-lined land bridge sloping down to the stadium and Science Center. “There is a long road ahead for a project of this magnitude. Still, it must start with a vision, which will be appropriately studied, vetted and modified based on input from community stakeholders,” the Haslams statement read in part, which was released with renderings in May.

Here is a look at what the land bridge below would look like:

At least it will give residents, employees and visitors a better chance to visit more of the city closer to Lake Erie.

It would also finally connect Downtown better to the lake after years of ideas and proposals. I also appears to leave train and shoreway access open as well.

This would be a huge boost for Cleveland.

