CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Kim Kardashian Attended Kanye West’s DONDA Livestream Event

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Despite Kanye and Kim’s recent highly talked about divorce, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still on good terms.

As reported by, TMZ, Kim Kardashian was in attendance Ye’s DONDA listening party concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium along with their four children: North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. Before the listening party, signs of being on good terms was first shown when Kanye helped Kim With Her KKW Beauty Rebrand.

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West after a tumultuous seven years of marriage after Ye called her a White Supremacist.  The news came after reports that the two were in marriage counselling. 

 

Kim Kardashian Attended Kanye West’s DONDA Livestream Event  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard Space Vehicle Flies The Billionaire And Other Passengers To Space
Jeff Bezos Gifts $100 Million to CNN’s Van…
 3 hours ago
07.23.21
Alize Live Presents Wendy Williams Experience - October 20, 2006
Keyshia Cole Pays Tribute To Her Mother Frankie
 5 hours ago
07.23.21
2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 4
Beyonce And Jay-Z’s New Orleans Mansion Was Damaged…
 5 hours ago
07.23.21
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party Highlights Include A…
 6 hours ago
07.23.21
Exclusives
Close