DaBaby Is Responding To Be Dragged For Rolling Loud Homophobic Comments

How many times have you been to concert or even to club and the performer and/or DJ said something like, “if you look good and you smell good, make some noise”, or “I need everyone in the house to put your hands in the air and say hooooo” or “the roof, the roof, the roof is on fire we don’t need no water let the MF burn…(then the crowd says) burn MFer burn”? Well this past weekend if DaBaby would have stuck to old school call-and-response he might not have had to respond to getting dragged for comments that folks say was homophobic but DaBaby say’s folks took out his comments out of context.

DaBaby during Rolling Loud this past weekend took the stage and said this to the crowd:

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that make you die in two or three weeks, then put your cell phone light in the air.” … “If you ain’t suck a n****’s dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone light in the air.”

And that’s when the dragging began.

Now DaBaby is responding via IG Live:

“the show is for the n****s that paid the money and took the time out they life to come enjoy the show.” …“all the lights went up… ’cause even my gay fans don’t got AIDS” and that they “ain’t nasty n****s” or “junkies.”

Sometimes the defense can be worse than the act.

Take a look at the video below

